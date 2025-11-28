Trump’s big crackdown on ‘third-world countries’, to permanently pause all migration — Full list

US President Donald Trump on Thursday stated that his administration will work to permanently pause migration from all "Third World Countries" to give the US system time to fully recover, according to Reuters. Donald Trump said also said that the US will end all federal benefits and subsidies to non-citizens in the country. The crackdown on the Third World Countries has come a day after two National Guard members were shot by an Afghan national close to the White House.
The United Nations lists these Least Developed Countries (LDCs) – the ‘third world’ nations Donald Trump has targeted in his latest crackdown:
Africa (32): Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Togo, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia
Asia (8): Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Myanmar, Nepal, Timor-Leste and Yemen
Caribbean (1): Haiti
Pacific (3): Kiribati, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu
(This is a developing story. More to come)
