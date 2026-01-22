Trump's big remark on tariffs: 'If we don't get Supreme Court's decision we want, we will do something else'

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (January 22) that his administration would pursue other options if the Supreme Court fails to deliver a ruling favourable to his tariff policy, underscoring his determination to press ahead with sweeping trade measures.

“If we don’t get the Supreme Court decision we want on tariffs, we’ll do something else,” Trump said, without elaborating on what alternative steps his administration might take.

Trump’s comments come as the Supreme Court considers challenges to tariffs imposed under emergency powers, a case that could limit the president’s authority to levy duties without congressional approval.

Trump has repeatedly defended the tariffs as central to his economic agenda, arguing they protect American manufacturing, strengthen national security and give the US leverage in trade negotiations. His administration has leaned heavily on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify the duties.

Legal experts say an adverse ruling could significantly curb the executive branch’s ability to impose tariffs without congressional approval. However, Trump’s remarks suggest the administration is prepared to explore other legal or policy mechanisms to sustain its trade strategy.

The case is being closely watched by businesses and global markets, as a decision could reshape US trade policy and set limits on presidential powers over tariffs going forward.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates