Trump's birthright citizenship order blocked by New Hampshire judge despite Supreme Court ruling

A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s order limiting birthright citizenship just weeks before it was set to take effect. On Thursday, Judge Joseph Laplante in New Hampshire certified a class action lawsuit covering all babies who would be denied citizenship under Trump’s policy, according to a Reuters report.



This allows him to halt the order across America despite a recent Supreme Court ruling that restricted judges’ power to issue nationwide injunctions. Laplante called the harm of denying citizenship "irreparable" and declared U.S. citizenship "the greatest privilege in the world."



His order includes a 7-day pause so the Trump administration can appeal. The decision is a major win for immigrant families fearing statelessness for their newborns.

How advocates outflanked the Supreme Court’s limits The ruling cleverly uses a legal loophole left open by June’s Supreme Court decision.

While the Court’s conservative majority barred universal injunctions (which freeze policies for everyone), it allowed nationwide blocks through class actions, lawsuits representing large groups with similar harms. The ACLU raced to file this class action hours after that ruling.

Lawyers argued that over 150,000 babies annually would otherwise become undocumented or stateless if Trump’s order took effect on July 27. Justice Department lawyers fought the class action, claiming parents in the case had "too different" immigration statuses. But Judge Laplante, a Republican appointee, rejected this, prioritizing urgency: “There’s no time for discovery”.

Trump’s January 20 executive order aimed to deny citizenship to babies born to undocumented parents or temporary visitors (like students or tourists).

It claimed the 14th Amendment’s phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" excludes these children.

Also Read | Kristi Noem’s portrait post backfires over FEMA delays in Texas flood response