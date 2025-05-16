Trump’s Birthright Citizenship order: US Supreme Court weighs lifting nationwide block

he Supreme Court heard on May 15 its first arguments on President Donald Trump’s executive order aiming to restrict birthright citizenship for children born in the US to parents residing illegally or temporarily. The order challenges the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to nearly all individuals born on US soil.

The SCOTUS then signaled it may lift the nationwide injunction currently blocking former President Donald Trump’s controversial birthright citizenship order — even as justices appeared unsettled by the potential consequences of allowing the administration to deny citizenship to certain children born on American soil.

The high-stakes hearing revealed the justices grappling with a legal and constitutional balancing act: whether to curb the growing use of nationwide injunctions by lower courts, while also ensuring individuals affected by Trump’s executive order have a way to challenge it.

Justices question scope of nationwide injunctions During more than two hours of oral arguments, several conservative justices expressed skepticism about the broad authority of lower courts to issue nationwide injunctions — a tool that has increasingly been used to halt presidential policies in recent years.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the court the can review the merits of this order expeditiously, signaling openness to lifting the sweeping block, while still maintaining judicial oversight.

Solicitor General John Sauer, representing the Trump administration, argued that such universal injunctions give too much power to a single judge and disrupt the constitutional separation of powers.

Kavanaugh floats Class-Action workaround Justice Brett Kavanaugh, considered a pivotal conservative vote, offered a potential alternative: allow challengers to seek relief through class-action lawsuits instead of blanket injunctions.

This approach would force lower courts to define more precisely who is affected by Trump's executive order. While it raises the bar for immigrant-rights groups, it may avoid the broader constitutional problems associated with universal injunctions.

Policy impact still troubling to justices Despite procedural concerns, justices acknowledged the potentially severe impact of Trump’s policy, which would deny citizenship to some children born in the U.S. — a direct challenge to the 14th Amendment.

The amendment affirms that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States… are citizens of the United States.”

A legal tightrope The court is now tasked with balancing two competing interests: restraining what some see as judicial overreach via nationwide injunctions, while protecting constitutional rights and preventing administrative chaos.

Justice Roberts and others indicated a willingness to act swiftly on the broader legal merits of Trump's order, suggesting that the justices may issue a narrower ruling that trims back lower court powers without greenlighting the policy outright.

What could be next The high court’s ruling, expected by the end of June, could set a significant precedent for the future of executive power, judicial review, and the legal protections afforded under the Constitution.

For now, Trump’s order remains blocked by lower courts in multiple states, which deemed it unconstitutional. But that could change — depending on how the justices resolve this high-stakes clash between presidential authority and judicial restraint.