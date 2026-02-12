Trump's border czar Tom Homan confirms end of Minnesota immigration raids following public backlash

The large-scale immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota that led to thousands of arrests, mass protests and two fatal shootings is coming to an end, border czar Tom Homan announced on Thursday (February 12).

“As a result of our efforts here Minnesota is now less of a sanctuary state for criminals,” Homan said at a news conference in Minneapolis.

Homan added, “I have proposed and President Trump has concurred that this surge operation conclude,” noting that “a significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue through the next week.”

Operation Metro Surge: Thousands arrested US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched Operation Metro Surge on December 1, targeting the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area.

Federal authorities say the operation resulted in the arrest of more than 4,000 people. The Trump administration has described those detained as “dangerous criminal illegal aliens.” However, reports indicate that many individuals without criminal records — including children and US citizens — were also detained during the sweeps.

Thousands of federal agents were deployed in recent weeks in what officials described as targeted missions against criminals.

Fatal shootings and public outrage The operations sparked widespread protests across Minneapolis. Public anger intensified following the fatal shootings of two US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti last month.

Homan took over leadership of the Minnesota operation in late January after the second shooting, amid mounting political backlash and questions over how the enforcement actions were being conducted.

Gradual drawdown of federal agents Homan said last week that 700 federal officers would immediately leave Minnesota, though more than 2,000 remained deployed across the state.

On Thursday, Homan confirmed the broader withdrawal was underway.

“In the next week, we're going deploy the officers here on detail, back to their home stations or other areas of the country where they are needed. But we're going to continue to force immigration law,” Homan said.

He also indicated he would remain in Minnesota to oversee the drawdown process.

Homan raised the possibility that agents could be reassigned elsewhere but did not specify where operations might shift next.

Political backlash and calls for reform The immigration raids have faced strong opposition from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and other Democratic officials in the state.

Opposition Democrats have called for sweeping reforms to ICE, including ending mobile patrols, prohibiting agents from concealing their faces and requiring warrants for enforcement actions.

Federal agents — often wearing face masks and military-style camouflage — have drawn repeated protests from Minneapolis residents.

Immigration enforcement to continue elsewhere While the surge operation is ending in Minnesota, Homan made clear that immigration enforcement efforts will continue elsewhere.