Trump's briefing on weight loss drug prices ends abruptly as pharma executive collapses in Oval Office — Viral video

US President Donald Trump's press briefing at the Oval Office on lowering weight-loss drug prices after announcing a deal with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, ended abruptly after a pharma executive collapsed suddenly.

The executive who was standing near President Donald Trump's desk, collapsed during the start of Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks’ speech.

Several media reports identified him as Novo Nordisk’s executive Gordon Findlay.

However, in a statement to Newsweek, Novo Nordisk said that “CEO Mike Doustdar and EVP, US Operations, Dave Moore were the only two Novo Nordisk representatives in the Oval Office, adding, “We hope the gentleman who suffered a medical incident today is okay.”

The press briefing, which was televised, was cancelled immediately, before it was resumed again.

The pharma executive was later examined by Mehmet Oz, Trump's administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, who said he was okay.

"During the most favored nations Oval Office announcement, a representative of one of the companies fainted. The White House medical unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay," said the White House.

After the briefing was resumed, Trump said that one of the representatives of of the companies got a little light-headed, but he got doctor’s care and he he’s fine.

Meanwhile, amid the video showing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of Health and Human Services, walking away from the man who collapsed, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai wrote on X, “The Secretary rushed to get medical assistance while others tended to the man.”

Also Read | Trump says talks with PM Modi on trade deal going well, plans to visit India

Trump on drug prices deal President Trump said that both companies have agreed to offer their most popular GLP-1 weight-loss drug' at drastic discounts.

This price would apply to those on Medicare or via the direct-to-consumer website TrumpRx.

"Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are committing to offer Zepbound and Wegovy at 'Most Favored Nation' rates for American patients," Trump added, saying this will lower the costs of both products for those eligible.

The cost of Ozempic and Wegovy will fall from $1,000 and $1,350 per month, respectively, to $350 on administration’s direct-to-consumer website upon its launch in January.