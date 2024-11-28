Trump’s Cabinet picks: The good, the bad and the ugly

Doug Burgum, Chris Wright, Linda McMahon and Brendan CarrVivek Ramaswamy and Elon MuskMarco Rubio and Mike WaltzTulsi Gabbard and Pete HegsethLori Chavez-DeRemerRobert F. Kennedy Jr.
Soon after his decisive win on Nov. 5, Donald Trump began nominating the team that will carry out his second administration’s agenda. His choices reveal a desire to disrupt Washington, and disruption is needed in many places. Read on for an overview of Mr. Trump’s picks—the good, bad and ugly, according to the Editorial Board.
Some of Mr. Trump’s initial choices fit squarely in the first category. Examples include his choice of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to head the Interior Department and Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright to lead the Energy Department. Both nominees understand how energy markets work, unlike Biden officials whose primary goal was to lock up America’s fossil-fuel resources. Another productive pick is former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon to lead the Education Department, a job that will require brawling with the federal bureaucracy, teachers unions and other special interest groups. Ms. McMahon is well suited for the task. Brendan Carr, Mr. Trump’s pick for chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, is also a good choice. Mr. Carr will free up spectrum and ease broadband permitting—while remaining focused on the FCC’s core mission.
Mr. Trump’s decision to hand Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk the job of running a new Department of Government Efficiency might be his best idea yet. Messrs. Ramaswamy and Musk will have the tall task of reforming and shrinking the federal government and liberating Americans from the suffocating control of an ever-expanding administrative state.
On national security, Mr. Trump’s nominees have been more of a mixed bag. For the most part, his choices have solid experience and an understanding of today’s security threats. Marco Rubio, the Florida Senator picked to lead the State Department, has long experience on foreign affairs and believes in U.S. global leadership. He has focused on the China threat and would likely push to restore U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and do more to combat Cuba’s malign influence in the Western hemisphere. Rep. Mike Waltz, the new national-security adviser, is a military veteran with hawkish views who previously led a group of 70 Republicans and 70 Democrats in crafting a framework to counter Iranian aggression.
Some of the loyalists Mr. Trump has promoted to top spots will distract from his second-term goals. In particular, he should weigh whether to stick with wild cards Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary and Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.
Mr. Trump seems to have selected Mr. Hegseth to wage a culture war against the military brass, but the Fox News personality has never run a big institution and has no experience in government. The sprawling Pentagon bureaucracy could eat him alive. Mr. Trump might also wonder if he can trust Mr. Hegseth. The sexual-assault allegations against the 44-year-old TV host appear to have caught the Trump team by surprise.
Though Mr. Hegseth has received more attention, the choice of former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence also deserves scrutiny. Ms. Gabbard has a record of opposing policies that made Mr. Trump’s first-term successful. Her views on the use of force mark her to the left of dovish voices in the Democratic Party, and she has given no indication that she is the right person to assess the threats facing the country.
The president-elect’s choice of Lori Chavez-DeRemer for Labor Secretary may have pleased teachers union chief Randi Weingarten, but it will do little good for workers. Ms. Chavez-DeRemer’s positions run counter to Mr. Trump’s agenda of devolving power to the states, expanding school choice, empowering workers and easing business regulation. Instead, they will empower the labor bosses who set out to defeat him.
Similarly, Mr. Trump’s strange choice of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.to lead the Health and Human Services Department will do little to make America healthier. He’s more likely to harm public health by spreading confusion and attacking American companies.
But, nominations impulsively made can also be withdrawn, as Matt Gaetz’s recent flame-out demonstrates. What will Mr. Trump learn from the Gaetz mistake? There are plenty of smart, determined conservatives to fill a cabinet. Mr. Trump would be wise to lean on them rather than trying to strong arm Republican Senators over votes for ill-qualified nominees.