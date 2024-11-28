Trump’s Cabinet picks: The good, the bad and the ugly

Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz

On national security, Mr. Trump’s nominees have been more of a mixed bag. For the most part, his choices have solid experience and an understanding of today’s security threats. Marco Rubio, the Florida Senator picked to lead the State Department, has long experience on foreign affairs and believes in U.S. global leadership. He has focused on the China threat and would likely push to restore U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and do more to combat Cuba’s malign influence in the Western hemisphere. Rep. Mike Waltz, the new national-security adviser, is a military veteran with hawkish views who previously led a group of 70 Republicans and 70 Democrats in crafting a framework to counter Iranian aggression.