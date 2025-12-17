Trump's clarion call to nations seeking unity against ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ at White House Hanukkah event

US President Donald Trump, at the Hanukkah celebrations at the White House on Tuesday (local time), called upon all nations to 'stand together against the evil forces of radical Islamic terrorism'.

Trump's speech comes in the wake of a massacre at Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, where a father-son duo shot 15 people to death.

"All nations must stand together against the evil forces of radical Islamic terrorism ...I will always be a friend and a champion to the Jewish people," Trump said in his speech.

Notably, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also said that the father-son duo were influenced by "Islamic State ideology".

In his speech, the US President also highlighted the "success" of the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, going so far as to call them the "single greatest military attack anyone has ever seen".

Trump also highlighted his administration's active role in recognising Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

He also showered praises on Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are negotiating with the Ukrainian and Russian governments for a peace deal on behalf of the US.

Trump noted his success in achieving a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, saying that if "Hamas act up, they know they're in big trouble."

He also claimed that many countries want to dismantle Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based militant group.

The US president, whose recent MRI scan was subject to numerous speculations, also bragged in his speech how he was the healthiest president among himself, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden.

US Congress becoming antisemitic: Trump Trump continued his attack against US Representative Ilhan Omar, and claimed that the US Congress is becoming anti-Semitic.

“You have AOC plus three. You have those people, Ilhan Omar, she hates Jewish people," the US President said, adding, “And obviously it's getting progressively worse, less so in the Senate, but the Senate starting also, you get glimmers.”

Trump on White House ballroom Trump ended the speech by speaking for a considerable period of time over the White House ballroom project.

“It’ll be the most beautiful ballroom, and it’ll handle inaugurations. It’s got five-inch-thick glass windows. Impenetrable by anything but a howitzer. It’s impenetrable," Trump said, adding, “I think it’ll be the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world.”

Trump comment comes in the wake of a federal judge rejecting a bid filed by preservationists to issue a temporary restrainig order against the construction.