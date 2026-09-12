Trump's childhood home in Queens was once a cat den. Now it has sold for ₹18.44 crore

President Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens, New York, has sold for nearly $2 million after a major renovation turned the neglected property into a modern five-bedroom residence, New York Post reported. .

The Tudor-style house, where Trump lived until he was 4, was sold for $1.93 million (about ₹18.45 crore), according to real estate websites. The buyer's identity has not been disclosed, although the sale was reported after the buyer entered into a contract in July.

The property had a very different appearance when developer Tommy Lin bought it last year for $835,000 (about ₹7.98 crore).

Donald Trump's childhood home underwent $500,000 renovation Trump's father, real estate developer Fred Trump, built the house in 1940 in Jamaica Estates, an affluent neighbourhood in Queens. The Trump family has not owned the property for years.

When Lin purchased the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house, it had been vacant and neglected. The property had suffered water damage and mould after a burst pipe, while feral cats had reportedly taken over parts of the home.

Lin, who is also a developer, spent another $500,000 (about ₹4.78 crore) and eight months renovating the property, according to the New York Post.

The overhaul added a chef's kitchen, herringbone wood flooring and spa-style bathrooms, giving the historic house a substantially more contemporary interior.

Trump's former Queens home changed hands several times The property has gone through several owners and price changes since Trump became president.

In 2017, just months after Trump's inauguration, the house sold for $2.14 million (about ₹20.45 crore), according to Zillow. The buyer was an entity called Trump Birth Home LLC.

The property was subsequently offered for rent on Airbnb, with Trump-themed items including life-sized cardboard cutouts, copies of his book "The Art of the Deal" and a framed People magazine cover featuring him.

It was listed for sale again in 2019 for $2.9 million (about ₹27.72 crore), but failed to find a buyer at that price.

The property remained on the market and eventually fell into disrepair before Lin purchased it last year.

Where Donald Trump spent his early childhood Trump was born in Queens and spent the earliest years of his life in the Jamaica Estates house built by his father.

The property is linked to the early history of the family business, which later became central to Trump's career in real estate. He went on to develop properties including Trump Tower in Manhattan before entering politics and eventually becoming president.

Also Read | Trump snubs Saudi Crown Prince’s repeated requests amid raging Houthi attacks