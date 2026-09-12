Trump's childhood home in Queens was once a cat den. Now it has sold for ₹18.44 crore

President Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens, New York, has sold for nearly $2 million after a major renovation turned the neglected property into a modern five-bedroom residence, New York Post reported. .

The Tudor-style house, where Trump lived until he was 4, was sold for $1.93 million (about ₹18.45 crore), according to real estate websites. The buyer's identity has not been disclosed, although the sale was reported after the buyer entered into a contract in July.

Advertisement

The property had a very different appearance when developer Tommy Lin bought it last year for $835,000 (about ₹7.98 crore).

Donald Trump's childhood home underwent $500,000 renovation Trump's father, real estate developer Fred Trump, built the house in 1940 in Jamaica Estates, an affluent neighbourhood in Queens. The Trump family has not owned the property for years.

When Lin purchased the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house, it had been vacant and neglected. The property had suffered water damage and mould after a burst pipe, while feral cats had reportedly taken over parts of the home.

Lin, who is also a developer, spent another $500,000 (about ₹4.78 crore) and eight months renovating the property, according to the New York Post.

The overhaul added a chef's kitchen, herringbone wood flooring and spa-style bathrooms, giving the historic house a substantially more contemporary interior.

Advertisement

Trump's former Queens home changed hands several times The property has gone through several owners and price changes since Trump became president.

In 2017, just months after Trump's inauguration, the house sold for $2.14 million (about ₹20.45 crore), according to Zillow. The buyer was an entity called Trump Birth Home LLC.

The property was subsequently offered for rent on Airbnb, with Trump-themed items including life-sized cardboard cutouts, copies of his book "The Art of the Deal" and a framed People magazine cover featuring him.

It was listed for sale again in 2019 for $2.9 million (about ₹27.72 crore), but failed to find a buyer at that price.

The property remained on the market and eventually fell into disrepair before Lin purchased it last year.

Advertisement

Where Donald Trump spent his early childhood Trump was born in Queens and spent the earliest years of his life in the Jamaica Estates house built by his father.

The property is linked to the early history of the family business, which later became central to Trump's career in real estate. He went on to develop properties including Trump Tower in Manhattan before entering politics and eventually becoming president.

Also Read | Trump snubs Saudi Crown Prince’s repeated requests amid raging Houthi attacks

The latest sale comes as Trump's own real estate interests remain closely tied to his public image. During his presidency, he has also overseen major changes to the White House, including plans for a large ballroom and extensive decorative additions to the Oval Office.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer