Trump’s ‘Day 1’ immigration plan to impact Indians? ‘Federal agencies mandate…’

Trump's proposed executive order could prevent children born in the US from gaining citizenship unless at least one parent is a citizen or permanent resident. 

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published9 Nov 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Trump's ‘Day 1’ immigration plan to impact Indians? ‘Federal agencies mandate…’
Trump’s ‘Day 1’ immigration plan to impact Indians? ‘Federal agencies mandate…’(REUTERS)

US Elections 2024: Children, just by the virtue of being born in the US, may no longer be considered citizens of that country if neither parent is a US national or a permanent resident. This possibility has now become a cause of concern for millions of Indians, whose children are likely to be impacted, if Trump signs an executive order.

Donald Trump had vowed to curb naturalised citizenship. It was a part of his campaign document and a pledge he and Vance promised would be done on "Day 1". A draft of the proposed executive order has been posted on the official campaign website of the duo.

Also Read | 2024 US elections: Vice President-elect JD Vance’s message for Usha Chilukuri

The order states, "Federal agencies will be instructed to mandate that at least one parent be a US citizen or lawful permanent resident for their future children to automatically acquire U.S. citizenship."

This means that in future, children who are born in the US but neither of their parents is a US citizen or permanent resident (PR), may not be eligible for automatic citizenship via naturalisation.

Trump's immigration policy: How many people could be affected?

Although official figures are not yet available, it is estimated that the employment-based green card backlog from India surpassed 1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The average wait time for a green card is now over 50 years.

Also Read | Abortion, foreign citizenship: Rise in Google Search after Trump’s win

This backlog suggests that more than half a million young immigrants, who came to the U.S. for education or work, may die before they receive citizenship. Additionally, nearly a quarter of a million children waiting for their citizenship could reach the legal age limit of 21, after which they would be considered undocumented immigrants unless they obtain an alternative visa, such as a student visa.

Indian constitution vs Trump's immigration

Section 1 of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution states that “All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” It further asserts that no state can bring in any changes which could affect the privileges and the immunities of the Indians living in US.

Also Read | Donald Trump can’t be US President without Kamala Harris’ approval — here’s why

Thus, legal experts believe that Trump's move would certainly invite litigation to his executive order. However, the draft of the executive order claims that it has interpreted the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution correctly.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump’s ‘Day 1’ immigration plan to impact Indians? ‘Federal agencies mandate…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.