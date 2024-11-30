Questions about Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, have intensified following a report by The New York Times detailing allegations from his own mother regarding his treatment of women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a 2018 email obtained by The Times, Penelope Hegseth accused her son of mistreating women and exhibiting questionable character. “On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say … get some help and take an honest look at yourself," she reportedly wrote.

She further described her son as a man who “belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Mrs. Hegseth later told the publication that she sent an immediate follow-up email apologizing for her initial comments, which she described as written “in anger, with emotion" during her son’s difficult divorce.

She defended him in a recent phone interview, calling him “a good father, husband," and stated that the allegations in the original email were “not true." She also criticized the decision to publish her private email, calling it “disgusting."

The controversy adds to growing scrutiny of Hegseth as he prepares for Senate confirmation hearings. His personal conduct and treatment of women, an issue expected to be a focal point during the proceedings.

Pete Hegseth faces assault allegation Pete Hegseth is facing renewed scrutiny following allegations of sexual assault that surfaced after his selection to lead the Pentagon.

The allegations stem from an incident in 2017, with the accuser claiming Hegseth sexually assaulted her. Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the encounter was consensual.