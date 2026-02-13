Trump's Department of Homeland Security may shut down after Congress impasse over deal — How will it affect you?

The Department of Homeland Security is heading towards an imminent shutdown starting this weekend as Senate Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a deal on immigration enforcement restrictions.

Following the failure to clinch the deal, the Senate and House lawmakers were set to leave Washington for a 10-day break.

This is set to send the DHS in partial shutdown beginning Saturday, following two fatal shootings in Minneapolis.

“For weeks, we've been pushing commonsense reforms,” Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Republican-controlled chamber, said ahead of a partial shutdown that would go into effect after midnight on Friday night.

His party opposes any new funding for DHS until major changes are implemented in the way Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) -- the powerful agency working to carry out President Donald Trump's migrant crackdown -- conducts its operations.

In particular, they demand curtailed roaming patrols, a ban on ICE agents wearing facemasks during operations, and the use of a judicial warrant to enter private property.

Democrats' opposition to ICE and its heavy-handed tactics swelled after the January deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two US citizens shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis as they protested anti-immigration operations.

The lawmakers are seeking greater accountability for ICE agents, including upholding reasonable use-of-force standards already on the books.

“Democrats will not support a blank check for chaos,” Schumer said.

‘Half-measures’ House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed similar concerns Thursday, warning that ICE was "completely and totally out of control."

"Taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for the American people, not brutalize or kill them," he said, stressing that violence was occurring "whenever these masked and untrained ICE agents show up on the scene."

Even if all 53 Republican senators vote to fund DHS, Senate rules require support from 60 of the 100 members to advance the budget bill, meaning several opposition Democrats would need to get on board.

In response to the Democrats' demands, the White House said it was ready to negotiate and sent a counterproposal late Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune called it "an extremely serious offer" and said Democrats are "never going to get their full wish list."

The opposition rejected the compromise outright.

“Half-measures will not cut it,” said Senate Democrat Patty Murray, adding that her party's demands were reasonable and necessary.

Airports and more impacted If no deal is reached, thousands of civil servants could be furloughed, while thousands more will be required to work without pay -- until a budget deal is finalized.

But ICE would be able to maintain operations during a partial shutdown because of funds already approved by Congress last year.

The primary impact would therefore land on other agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which oversees emergency response to natural disasters.

The Transportation Security Administration, which runs airport safety, warned on X that a prolonged shutdown could result in "significant" consequences including staff attrition, longer wait times, and delayed and cancelled flights.

The shutdown would be the third of Trump's second term, including a record 43-day government closure last October and November.

(With AFP inputs)