Trump’s DHS pick Markwayne Mullin moves closer to confirmation after 8-7 Senate panel vote

A US Senate committee on Thursday (March 18) voted to advance the nomination of Markwayne Mullin to serve as homeland security secretary, sending his candidacy to the full Senate for confirmation.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the nomination in an 8-7 vote, largely along party lines.

However, two notable exceptions emerged:

-Republican Chairman Rand Paul voted against Mullin

-Democrat John Fetterman voted in favor

-Mullin will now require a simple majority in the Republican-controlled Senate to be confirmed.

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Trump’s pick after Kristi Noem exit President Donald Trump nominated Mullin after dismissing former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem earlier this month.

Noem faced criticism from Republican lawmakers over her handling of the administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

Criticism over past statements Mullin’s nomination faced scrutiny during his confirmation hearing, particularly from Rand Paul, who cited the senator’s past remarks perceived as endorsing political violence.

Paul referenced a 2017 incident involving an attack against him, as well as Mullin’s 2023 challenge to Teamsters President Sean O'Brien during a Senate hearing.

Senator Gary Peters, the committee’s top Democrat, also opposed the nomination, arguing that the department requires a “steady and proven” leader.

Fetterman’s support proves crucial Fetterman’s backing played a key role in advancing the nomination. The Pennsylvania Democrat praised Mullin’s stance on border security and immigration enforcement, helping secure enough votes for passage.

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Policy differences with Noem During the hearing, Mullin signaled he would diverge from some policies implemented under Noem:

Warrant requirement: He said immigration officers would need judicial warrants to enter homes or businesses, except in active pursuit situations

Contract oversight: Mullin pledged to roll back a policy requiring secretary-level approval for DHS contracts over $100,000, calling it “micromanaging”

Immigration crackdown in focus The nomination comes amid scrutiny of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, including large-scale federal operations in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis.

These operations have drawn legal challenges and public criticism, particularly after fatal incidents involving US citizens.

If confirmed, Mullin would become only the second Native American Cabinet member, as a member of the Cherokee Nation. His nomination could reach the full Senate as early as next week.

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