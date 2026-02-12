Trump's dire warning as some Republicans join Democrats to block Canada tariffs — ‘Seriously suffer consequences'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened with consequences as some Republican Representatives joined Democrats to pass a resolution that seeks to end US tariffs on Canada.

Shortly after the resolution was passed 219-211 majority in the Republican-controlled House, Trump took to Truth Social to bash the move and warn the six Republicans who voted in favour of it.

“Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!” he wrote.

Trump defended his tariff action in the post, arguing that they have resulted in the reduction of trade deficit and given the US what he called “great national security”.

“Our Trade Deficit has been reduced by 78%, the Dow Jones has just hit 50,000, and the S&P, 7,000, all Numbers that were considered IMPOSSIBLE just one year ago. In addition, TARIFFS have given us Great National Security because the mere mention of the word has Countries agreeing to our strongest wishes.” Trump said.

“TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege,” he added.

Canada took advantage, says Trump In a separate post, Donald Trump accused Canada, a longtime US ally, of taking ‘advantage’ of the United States over the years and called it among the ‘worst’ nations to deal with.

Backing the US tariffs on Canada, he said the move is a win for Washington DC.

“Canada has taken advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They are among the worst in the World to deal with, especially as it relates to our Northern Border. TARIFFS make a WIN for us, EASY. Republicans must keep it that way!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Canada — much like other US trading partners — has been hit by various waves of Trump tariffs since he returned as President early last year, tapping emergency economic powers to justify the duties.

Trump recently threatened to impose a 100 % tariff on goods imported from Canada over the country's proposed trade deal with China.

US House votes to block Canada tariffs Trump's warning comes after the US House of Representatives, which has a Republican majority, went ahead to pass a resolution that will block the US tariffs on Canada.

Wednesday's vote comes as a rare bipartisan rebuke and one of the first time the Republican-controlled House has confronted the President over his signature policy.

Also Read | Trump threatens to block Ontario-Michigan bridge opening as trade tension rise

The resolution seeks to end the national emergency Trump declared to impose the tariffs. It will be passed to the Senate next, where it remains to be seen whether the resolution will stand strong. If the Senate passes the resolution, it will go to Trump for his signature, or veto, with the US President likely to go for the second option. To overpower Trump's veto, the resolution needs to be passed at an overwhelming two-thirds majority.