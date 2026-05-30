Trump's doctor says he is ‘fully fit to carry out all duties’ but…: Check US President's latest health report

US President Donald Trump is in “excellent health,” his doctor said on Friday, local time, after he underwent a routine medical check.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function,” said Trump's doctor, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella.

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However, the 79-year-old weighed 108 kilograms, up 6 kg from his medical exam in April 2025, and has been advised to lose weight. The 6-foot, 3-inch-tall US president has a body mass index of 29.7. A body mass index of 30 is considered obese by doctors.

“Preventative counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss,” he said.

Trump underwent a CT scan and other heart imaging, along with cancer screenings and other preventative assessments carried out by 22 specialists at Walter Reed Medical Hospital near Washington on Tuesday.

Trump, for his part, said the exam went "PERFECTLY" in a post on his Truth Social platform shortly after the appointment.

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The check-up was Trump's third medical examination since returning to office last year and follows mounting speculation about health issues, including bruising on his hands and apparent sleepiness during meetings.

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What does Trump's medical exam say? Barbabella said Trump was "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

Trump, who turns 80 next month, is on three medications, two of which are designated for cholesterol control and the third is aspirin for “cardiac prevention.”

The report also documented bruising on Trump's hands, explained as "minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking," and said it was "a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy." His doctor recommended switching to low-dose aspirin.

"Examination of the dorsal hands revealed ecchymosis (bruising), consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention," the memo said.

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Last year, White House said Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a fairly common condition for older adults that causes blood to pool in the president's legs.

His latest media report noted "slight lower leg swelling" but said there was “improvement from last year.” Trump's doctor reported nothing abnormal, saying that he demonstrated strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall health.

"His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being," Barbabella wrote.

Trump's cholesterol levels have improved significantly with the help of medication, the memo noted. His total cholesterol came in at 143, down from 223 in 2018. It had been down to 140 last April.

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How did Trump do in his cognitive exam? Trump was also given the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is used to screen for dementia and cognitive impairment.

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Trump's doctors reported he scored 30 out of 30, the same score he received last year and in 2018.

There is no law requiring US presidents to disclose their full health records, and the degree of transparency has varied by administration. Trump's past reports have been criticised for offering scant detail and for providing statistics that some medical experts have viewed with scepticism.

(With agency inputs)