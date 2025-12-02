Trump's ‘excellent health’ mocked by Newsom in spoof memo by Dr Dolittle—'for the President’s emotional well-being…'

Hours after the White House confirmed that Donald Trump was in "excellent overall health" following an MRI scan, California Governor Gavin Newsom poked fun at the statement, releasing a spoof memo to mock the US President.

In a post on X, Newsom shared a purported press release on his own health, given by physician Dr Dolittle (a reference to the eponymous 1998 Eddie Murphy-starrer comedy).

The memo from Dr Dolittle, who was described as the Governor’s Physician / Chief of Peak Human Performance, said: "As part of Governor Gavin Newsom's annual physical, we conducted advanced imaging of his cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and neurological health. I'm pleased to report that nothing about the Governor’s health is merely 'normal.'"

"Governor Newsom remains the healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history," the spoof memo declared.

The memo went on to describe the California Governor's cardiovascular scans as "the best we've ever recorded", while Newsom's bone density was described as "exceptional (a radiologist briefly wondered if we’d scanned a redwood)".

The rather lengthy note then went on to speak about Newsom's cognitive health, saying that the Democratic governor's "brain imaging showed no issues other than an unusually active region associated with intelligence, multitasking, and being wildly productive before sunrise.

The aforementioned lines, however, were merely the tip of the iceberg as the spoof memo launched a full assault on Trump in its later paragraphs.

"While we do not typically comment on the health of other elected officials, we are aware of a letter released today from the White House claiming that President Trump is in 'excellent health.'," read the memo.

"We’ll simply note that Governor Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings, does not require “executive time” to lie down and watch TV during work hours, and is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa," it added, referencing a recent incident where the US President was pictured closing his eyes during an Oval Office announcement.

"If a side-by-side health chart were released, we recommend redacting it for the President’s emotional well-being," was the brutal conclusion of the memo, aimed very evidently to ridicule the White House's update on Trump's health.

Trump's MRI scan in the spotlight Newsom's spoof memo comes not just on the back of the White House's affirmation of Trump's excellent health, but also amid intense speculation about the US President's MRI report.

Trump underwent an MRI scan on October 10 during his visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Prior to the White House's comment, Trump had told reporters that he had "no idea" which part of his body had been scanned, but added confidently that it wasn't his brain that was under the scanner.

The entire episode erupted after Trump was asked by a reporter about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's remark that the US President should release his MRI scan report.