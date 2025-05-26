Donald Trump slams ‘USA-halting judges’ in fiery Memorial Day post — says they are letting criminals stay

On Memorial Day, US President Donald Trump posted a provocative message on Truth Social, blending holiday greetings with a scathing attack on his political opponents, immigration policy, and members of the judiciary.

“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM that spent the last four years trying to destroy our country,” Trump began, directing his ire at what he described as “warped radical left minds.”

Immigration and crime claims Trump accused former President Joe Biden’s administration of facilitating mass illegal immigration and endangering national security by failing to secure the border.

“They allowed 21,000,000 million people to illegally enter our country, many of them being criminals and the mentally insane,” Trump claimed, blaming an “open border that only an incompetent president would approve.”

He continued: “Judges...are on a mission to keep murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang members, and released prisoners from all over the world in our country so they can rob, murder, and rape again.”

“USA-Hating Judges” and Supreme Court plea The President’s post harshly criticised members of the judiciary, accusing them of enabling violence through ideological bias.

“All protected by these USA-hating judges who suffer from an ideology that is sick, and very dangerous for our country,” he wrote.

Trump expressed hope that the US Supreme Court and other “good and compassionate judges” would intervene, saying they “will save us from the decisions of the monsters who want our country to go to hell.”

“America will soon be safe and Great again” Despite the blistering rhetoric, Trump ended on a note of optimism, claiming progress over the past four months.

“Fear not, we have made great progress... and America will soon be safe and great again!” he declared.