US President Donald Trump's expected visit to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is set to cause widespread disruption to private aviation, with temporary flight restrictions forcing affluent travellers to rethink their plans.

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According to a memo reviewed by the New York Post, a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) will be in effect on Friday and Sunday from 2 pm to 8 pm, covering large parts of the New York metropolitan area.

The restrictions coincide with Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, meaning travellers planning to arrive by helicopter or private jet will face significant limitations.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How will Trump's attendance at the FIFA World Cup final affect private flights? ⌵ Trump's attendance will lead to Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) that disrupt private flights, forcing affluent travellers to alter their plans significantly. 2 What are the implications of the Temporary Flight Restrictions during the World Cup final? ⌵ The TFR will prevent helicopters from flying to the match and halt private jet operations at Teterboro Airport, potentially causing delays and increased costs for private aviation. 3 Why are affluent travellers frustrated with the flight restrictions for the World Cup? ⌵ Affluent travellers are frustrated because the flight restrictions limit their options for travel, complicating their plans to attend the World Cup final in person. 4 What alternatives are private flyers considering due to airspace restrictions on match day? ⌵ Some private flyers are considering flying during off-peak hours, using road or ferry services to reach the stadium, or even cancelling their travel plans entirely. 5 What are the expected costs associated with private flights during the FIFA World Cup final? ⌵ Charter costs for private flights have surged, with special event fees of up to $20,000 per private jet and $5,300 per helicopter on match day.

Also Read | Did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez wear Argentina jerseys?

Private Flyers Face Delays, Higher Costs The TFR will prevent helicopters from flying directly to the match and halt private jet operations in and out of Teterboro Airport, one of the busiest hubs for private aviation in the United States.

As a result, some travellers are reportedly considering flying during off-peak hours, travelling to MetLife Stadium by road or ferry, or cancelling their plans altogether.

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"Flying in to Teterboro for the game when you have to land at noon and wait in a lounge three hours for a game to start loses its extravagance," one source, who planned to fly from Los Angeles directly to Sunday's 3 pm final, told the New York Post.

The source added that the primary reason for flying privately is to avoid inconvenience.

Ahead of the final, charter costs have also surged. According to the report, aircraft landing at nearby airports on match day will incur a special event fee of up to $20,000 per private jet and $5,300 per helicopter.

Private flights will also remain grounded after the match until President Trump leaves the area.

Restrictions Extend Beyond World Cup Travellers The temporary airspace restrictions are also expected to affect New Yorkers travelling to the Hamptons for the weekend, including passengers using seaplanes.

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"I now have to blow up my day and leave the office at noon Friday" to catch a flight out of the city, one traveller complained.

A Temporary Flight Restriction imposed by the US Secret Service generally covers airspace within a 30-mile radius of the US president. While commercial airlines are often permitted to operate using pre-approved routes through or around restricted airspace, private aircraft are typically prohibited from flying during the restriction period.

According to the report, pilots who violate a TFR may face fines, interception by military aircraft or other enforcement measures.

White House Confirms Planned Visit White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed during a media briefing on Thursday that President Trump is expected to attend the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

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However, the report noted that the president's schedule remains subject to change, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Despite that caveat, aviation sources told the New York Post they have already been notified of the expected restrictions.

"It seems like it's happening," one aviation source said, adding that the temporary flight restrictions could result in millions of dollars in lost revenue for the private aviation industry.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.