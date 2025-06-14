Trump's first financial disclosure: Millions in income from crypto ventures; bibles, watches with his name on them

US President Donald Trump filed his first public financial disclosure report of his term on Friday. The report revealed, what he said, was the latest information about his holdings. It included income from his family's foray into cryptocurrencies and royalty payments for the various goods that were sold his name on them.

The Office of Government Ethics released Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure that spans 234 pages, including 145 pages of stock and bond investments, NBC news reported.

The annual report was signed as of June 13, but it was not immediately clear what time period it covered.

Here's what the report revealed: 1. Trump's crypto ventures Trump reported $57.35 million from token sales at crypto firm World Liberty Financial — one of the largest sources of income on the form. The New York Post reported that it is “one of several sources of revenue the commander in chief listed in his financial disclosure on Friday.”

Trump also reported holding 15.75 billion governance tokens in the venture.

2. Trump's properties in Florida Trump's first public disclosure also showed the income from Trump's properties in Florida.

Trump's three golf-focused resorts in the state — Jupiter, Doral and West Palm Beach — plus his nearby private members' club at Mar-A-Lago, generated at least $217.7 million in income, according to the filing.

3. Trump’s meme coin According to NBC News, Trump’s meme coin, known on crypto markets simply as $TRUMP, was not released until January and is therefore not subject to the disclosure requirements for this form, which covered the calendar year 2024.

4. Trump's royalty payments Trump's income also included money from royalty payments for the various goods that are sold featuring his name and likeness. Among the royalty payments:

> Save America (coffee table book) — $3,000,000

> Trump Sneakers and Fragrances — $2,500,000

> Trump Watches — $2,800,000

> The Greenwood Bible — $1,306,035

> “45” Guitar — $1,055,100

> NFT licensing and royalties — $1,157,490

> A MAGA Journey: $ 155,084

> Letters to Trump: $250,000

> Save America: $3,000,000

Other top points from Trump's disclosure The disclosure also listed income of $5 million in license fees from a development in Vietnam.