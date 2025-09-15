Trump's first reaction to Chandra Nagamallaiah's beheading: ‘Time for being soft on illegal immigrant criminals is OVER’

US President Donald condemned the brutal beheading of Indian origin Chandra Nagamallaiah in Dallas, Texas, in a post on TRUTH social on Monday.

Trump said, “I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country.”

Trump said the accused was previously arrested for "terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country."

The US president also assured strong action against the accused, saying, "The time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch!"

"Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in, MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN," Trump said.

