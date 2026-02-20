Trump's first reaction to US Supreme Court's tariff ruling - 'I have backup plan’

Donald Trump described the US Supreme Court's ruling on his sweeping tariff regime a “disgrace," and claimed he has a “backup plan,” reported Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter. He reportedly appeared visibly frustrated upon receiving the news about the apex court's ruling.

US Supreme Court on Friday, struck down President Donald Trump's tariffs in a 6-3 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts. The bench upheld a lower court's decision that the Republican president's use of this 1977 law exceeded his authority.

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the opinion of the court. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

Trump was addressing a gathering of state governors at the White House when he was handed a note from an aide informing him of the Supreme Court decision, two sources told Reuters.

What the US Supreme Court said? According to a report by The Washington Post, the US apex court held that the US President did not possess the authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose extensive import duties on goods from nearly all US trading partners.

Trump had slapped sweeping tariffs on almost all of America's trading partners – invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

While hearing the matter on Friday, 20 February, majority judges agreed that the Constitution “very clearly” grants Congress the power to impose taxes, including tariffs. “The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.

To date, the White House has not made any comment on the ruling.

What Trump had said on ‘game two’ plan After the Supreme Court heard the case in November last year, Trump had said he would consider alternatives if the apex court ruled against him on tariffs. That time, he told reporters that the US will have to "develop a 'game two' plan."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other administration officials echoed the same, stating that United States would invoke other legal justifications to retain as many of Trump's tariffs as possible.

