'Trump's friendship with Modi is real': New US envoy Sergio Gor says differences on trade deal will be resolved

Sergio Gor, the incoming US ambassador-designate to India, on Monday said that no nation holds as much strategic importance for Washington as India, adding that both governments are currently working to finalise a significant trade agreement.

True friendships may encounter disagreements, but they ultimately find a path to resolution, Gor remarked during his arrival address, highlighting the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

“Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end,” Gor said in an address at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

US-India trade deal talks Gor noted that representatives from both nations are set to discuss the specifics of this pact during a scheduled call on Tuesday. While India was initially positioned as a frontrunner to secure a deal with Washington last year, the two sides are still navigating several unresolved points of contention.

"India is the world's largest nation. So it's not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there," Gor said.

"And while trade is very important for our relationship, we will continue to work closely together on other very important areas such as security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education, and health," he said.

"I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real," he added.

The comments arrive at a time when the US and India are managing a notable cooling of diplomatic ties under Trump’s second term. Washington has recently hit India with 50% tariffs — some of the steepest globally — partially as a response to New Delhi's ongoing purchase of Russian oil.

India remains one of the few major global economies lacking a formal trade pact with the US, despite protracted negotiations and frequent direct communication between Trump and Modi.

Relations were further strained by the border tensions between India and Pakistan last May. President Trump has frequently asserted that his intervention was key to de-escalating the crisis, a claim that has frustrated New Delhi officials who maintain the narrative is inaccurate. Indian leadership is also reportedly displeased with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s recent assertions that the trade deal stalled because Modi failed to personally call the US president to finalize the terms.

The ‘Pax Silica’ alliance Gor further revealed that India would join the "Pax Silica" alliance. This US-spearheaded strategic group, which includes Japan, the UK, South Korea, and Israel, aims to establish a secure, robust, and innovation-focused global semiconductor supply chain.

"I am pleased to announce that India will be invited to join this group of nations as a full member next month," he said.

The Trump administration has been active in taking equity positions in chip manufacturers and raw material firms. It is currently funnelling capital into data centres and rare earth minerals worldwide, treating national security as a diplomatic lever by using chip export permits as incentives. Additionally, the administration is working to ensure federal oversight of AI regulation remains unimpeded by individual state laws.

Gor’s appointment places a prominent Trump confidant at the helm of US-India affairs. Although his direct experience with the region is limited, he previously directed the White House Presidential Personnel Office, managing the recruitment of thousands of administration officials.