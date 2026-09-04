Trump's Golden Dome push: US president calls on companies to back ambitious missile shield project

US President Donald Trump is pushing American companies to take a bigger role in his planned Golden Dome missile defence shield, as his administration moves to turn an ambitious proposal into a functioning system despite ongoing concerns over its technology, cost and funding.

Advertisement

Trump asks companies to find his Golden Dome missile project The project envisages a nationwide, multi-layered defence network designed to detect and intercept missiles before they can reach the United States.

Trump has presented it as a central part of his national security agenda and has said he wants the system to be fully operational before the end of his second term.

The scale of the plan goes well beyond Israel's Iron Dome, which provides ground-based protection against shorter range rockets and missiles. Golden Dome is intended to combine a ground-based system with a large network of satellites capable of detecting missile launches and tracking threats. Its proposed space-based architecture could also include interceptors designed to destroy missiles soon after launch.

Advertisement

Also Read | China Beats Trump To Golden Dome? Report Claim Missile Defence System Before US

That ambition is what makes the project both strategically significant and technically difficult.

Trump's administration has been looking to defence contractors and technology companies to provide the different pieces of the system. Lockheed Martin, L3Harris Technologies and RTX have also been identified as potential major contractors, while SpaceX, Palantir and Anduril have also emerged as companies with potentially important roles

Reuters has reported that the programme will draw on existing missile-defence technologies while pursuing newer space-based capabilities.

Lockheed Martin has already positioned itself publicly around the programme, describing Golden Dome as a layered defence shield that would use sensors to identify incoming projectiles, calculate their trajectories and deploy interceptors.

What about the funding? The funding, however, remains less certain than the presidential rhetoric might suggest.

Advertisement

Republican lawmakers have proposed an initial $25 billion allocation for Golden Dome within a wider $150 billion defence package. The funding has faced political obstacles, raising concerns over whether the money required to meet the administration's timetable will arrive quickly enough. Reuters previously reported that uncertainty over the financing could put the project's schedule at risk.

There is also a much larger question about the eventual bill. The Congressional budget Office has previously estimated that a version of Golden Dome could cost around $1.2 trillion over 20 years, although Pentagon officials have disputed the assumptions behind that estimate and argued that it does not accurately reflect the architecture the department intends to build.

The system's proposed use of space has meanwhile attracted international concern. China and Russia have described Golden Dome as deeply destabilising, arguing that deploying interceptors in orbit could turn outer space into an arena for military confrontation. In a joint statement, Beijing and Moscow said the programme would encourage the development of weapons designed to operate in space.

Advertisement

Those concerns come as the US, China and Russia are already developing increasingly sophisticated military space capabilities. Analysts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies have warned that Golden Dome could contribute to an arms race in space, while also noting that Beijing and Moscow are developing their own countermeasures.

Trump has also said Canada could participate in the project. Ottawa has confirmed discussions with Washington about strengthening NORAD and related initiatives, including Golden Dome.

For now, the administration is trying to move the programme from concept to construction. The challenge is not simply finding companies willing to build it. It is developing a system capable of doing what Trump has promised, securing the money to pay for it and ensuring that its increasingly ambitious space-based elements do not create a new set of security risks while attempting to reduce existing ones.

Advertisement