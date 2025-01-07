President-elect Donald Trump reignited his calls for the US to acquire Greenland, sharing a social media post on Monday that included a video featuring a Greenlander advocating for the U. to buy the Arctic territory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Truth Social post, Trump shared a video featuring a Greenlander wearing a MAGA hat, who responded to a woman's question about what he would say to Trump with, "Buy us. Buy Greenland."

The man expressed his dissatisfaction with Danish governance, claiming that Greenland's wealth, particularly its mineral resources, is exploited by Denmark, while the island remains unable to benefit fully from its riches.

The Greenlander said in the video, "We don't want to be colonized by Danish government anymore," he explained. "We get ripped [off] every year [with] our minerals from Greenland. We are the richest nation in the world. And we don't get to use it. Denmark's using us too much."

Trump continued to promote the idea of US ownership, claiming that Greenland could be greatly improved under American control. He added that his son, Donald Trump Jr., would visit the island soon to explore its "magnificent areas," despite the trip being a personal visit, not involving any official meetings with government representatives.

"I am hearing that the people of Greenland are 'MAGA,'" Trump wrote, referencing his slogan. "Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it and cherish it."

This new push comes just weeks after Trump's previous statement that US control of Greenland was crucial for national security and global freedom. The remarks, which had drawn international attention, were met with firm opposition from Greenland's leadership.

Greenland's Prime Minister Múte Egede swiftly rejected the idea of selling the territory, stating, "Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale."

Egede in recent comments called for full independence from Denmark, highlighting a growing desire for greater autonomy and self-determination for the island.

"Cooperation with the Kingdom of Denmark has not succeeded in creating full equality," Egede said, adding that it was time for Greenland to take the next step toward independence. His pro-independence stance was part of his broader political agenda, with the Greenlandic leader urging an end to what he called the “shackles of colonialism."