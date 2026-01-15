Trump’s Greenland takeover plan faces public resistance. 75% of Americans say no: Poll

A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS shows that about 75% of Americans oppose the United States attempting to take control of Greenland, signaling strong public resistance to President Donald Trump’s push to expand American influence over foreign territory. Only 25% of respondents said they favor such a move, according to the survey.

Deep partisan divide — especially on Greenland The poll found the nation’s partisan divide is stark on the Greenland question: Republicans and Republican-leaning independents were split roughly 50-50, while Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents overwhelmingly opposed US efforts to take control of the Danish territory, with 94% saying they are against it and 80% strongly opposed.

President Trump has publicly pushed the idea of greater US influence in Greenland, telling supporters that “anything less” than US control is “unacceptable”.

Views on US military power and global role The poll indicates broader public skepticism about US foreign policy. Nearly six in ten Americans said they are concerned that Trump has gone too far in trying to expand American power overseas, the analysis found.

More than half — 55% — said the President has already gone too far in using the US military to achieve his goals, and 57% believe his foreign policy decisions have hurt America’s standing in the world, up from earlier last year.

Mixed views on Venezuela intervention On US military action in Venezuela, the poll finds the public more evenly split: 52% oppose the decision to take military action, while 48% favor it. A broader question about US efforts to influence the Venezuelan government after the overthrow of Nicolas Maduro showed 58% opposed to such control, with strong opposition (31%) outweighing strong support (13%).

The survey also found that most Americans don’t expect US intervention to lead to a stable Venezuelan government within a year, and about two-thirds believe prolonged US troop involvement there is likely.

What Americans see as motives for intervention When asked about reasons behind US actions in Venezuela, respondents more commonly cited US access to Venezuelan oil and demonstrating America’s military power than the government’s stated goals of bringing Maduro to trial or reducing drug trafficking. Only 26% said improving Venezuelans’ lives was a major factor.