Trump’s hot mic moment: Nobel snub, India-Pakistan claims aired before Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago

US President Donald Trump was caught ranting on a hot mic to Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu about being denied the Noble Prize and also claiming to have ended the tensions between India and Pakistan during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"They gave the Nob..." Trump was heard saying, and then he continued, “India. How about India and Pakistan? So I did eight of them. And then I'll tell you the rest of it.”

Trump was speaking with Netanyahu when he suddenly noticed a camera in the room. Then he turned around towards the camera and said, "How are you doing? Okay?" He then asks the person behind the camera to leave and "enjoy your lunch".

Trump then continued praising the Israeli delegation, saying, "this is a very good group. We've made a lot of progress already. We had about a five-minute meeting and we've already settled about three of the difficulties. Thank you very much for being here.

Trump's India-Pakistan claims Trump has on numerous occasions claimed that he was the one who stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor, in which Pakistani terrorist bases and hideouts were targetted.

Last week, the US President made a similar statement, where he said, "We stopped a potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India. And the head of Pakistan, a highly respected General, he's a Field Marshal and also the Prime Minister of Pakistan, said President Trump saved 10 million lives, maybe more..."

“You know, eight planes were shot down. That war was starting to rage, and he actually said the other day that President Trump saved 10 million lives, maybe more. So we solved all these wars. The only one I haven't solved yet is Russia, Ukraine,” he added.

Trump ‘Nobel’ desire Trump has long sought the Nobel Prize for Peace, and even made his claims apparent in one way or the other leading up to the declaration of the same. Even countries like Pakistan and Israel voiced their support for Trump to win the prize.

However, after it was declared that María Corina Machado was the 2025 winner of the Nobel Prize for peace, the US President didn't say anything negative in public, especially after Machado herself thanked him, also saying in a call "how grateful the Venezuelan people are for what he's doing, not only in the Americas, but around the world for peace, for freedom, for democracy".

Ukraine peace plans stand dented Trump has now set his sights on achieving peace in Ukraine, the one war where his leadership has not borne fruit yet. On Monday, Trump held a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida, after which he also had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin.

However, peace in Ukraine seems far off after both Putin and Trump were miffed by alleged Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian president's residence.