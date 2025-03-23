Trump’s immigration crackdown: Why NATO allies Canada, Germany, Denmark, UK, Finland issued fresh travel advisories

The United States' NATO allies, namely Canada, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Finland, issued fresh travel advisories amid US President Donald Trump's stricter immigration policies, where his officials time and again detained numerous tourists at the border, sparking concerns among these countries

It prompted them to inform their citizens about potential risks when travelling to the US. Some of the warnings suggest the State Department has suspended its policy allowing transgender, nonbinary and intersex and people to update the sex option on their passport. Earlier, there were reports of Europeans being detained at the US airport and border crossings.

Canada's travel advisory: 'Register or face penalties' Trump had made the registrations compulsory. Before this, Canadians did not need to carry a visa or register to travel to the US. Updating its travel advisories for the US and China, Canada says Citizens staying in the United States for more than 30 days will need to register, or confront penalties. Its advisory on China follows Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joy declaring that China executed four Canadians in recent months.

“Canadians and other foreign nationals visiting the United States for periods longer than 30 days must be registered with the United States Government. Failure to comply with the registration requirement could result in penalties, fines, and misdemeanor prosecution,” the advisory says.

United Kingdom's advisory ‘to comply with all conditions of entry’ “The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules. If you’re not sure how these requirements apply to you, contact the US Embassy or a consulate in the UK,” the advisory reads.

Germany's travel advisory: Final decision with US authorities According to local media website DER SPIEGEL, German Foreign Office admonished citizens that using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) or a visa does not promise the right to enter the US, indicating the final decision lies in the hands of the US govt authorities. “The final decision as to whether a person can enter the United States rests with the American border authorities. But that's no surprise; it's the same in Germany,” the outlet quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Finland's warning to citizens Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the US recognises only two sexes and if the gender mentioned on an applicant's passport “does not match their gender assigned at birth, their travel permit or visa application can be denied”.

Denmark's travel advisory “When applying for an ESTA or visa to the United States, there are two gender designations to choose from: male or female. If you have the gender designation X in your passport, or you have changed your gender, it is recommended that you contact the US Embassy prior to travel for guidance on how to proceed," news agency AP quoted the Danish travel advisory on Friday as saying.

While it clearly did not state the new US administration, it follows weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order asking the federal government to define sex as only male or female and for that to be shown on official documents like passports and policies such as federal prison assignments.