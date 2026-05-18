Trump’s Iran war, handling of economy and cost of living receive poor approval ratings in new poll

A new New York Times/Siena College poll suggests US President Donald Trump is facing growing political trouble as voter dissatisfaction rises over the war with Iran, the economy and the cost of living.

The survey found Trump’s approval rating falling to a second-term low while Democrats gained an early advantage ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

What does the new poll show? The poll, conducted between May 11 and May 15 among 1,507 registered voters nationwide, found Trump’s approval rating at 37%.

That marks the lowest level recorded during his second term in New York Times/Siena polling.

Nearly two-thirds of voters said Trump made the wrong decision by going to war with Iran.

Less than one-quarter of respondents believed the conflict had been worth the financial and political costs.

The survey also showed rising public frustration over inflation, gasoline prices and economic uncertainty.

Why is the Iran war unpopular? The poll suggests many Americans are increasingly worried about the financial and geopolitical consequences of the conflict.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the crisis contributed to rising global energy prices, with average US gasoline prices reportedly climbing above $4.50 per gallon.

According to the survey:

-64% of voters disapproved of Trump’s handling of the economy

-52% opposed further military action if diplomacy with Iran fails

-63% said presidents should not launch military action without congressional approval

Independent voters showed especially strong opposition to the war. Around three-quarters of independents said military action against Iran had been the wrong decision.

How are independent voters reacting? Independent voters appear to be moving sharply away from Trump.

The poll found:

-69% of independents disapproved of Trump’s job performance

-47% said Trump’s policies had personally hurt them

That marks a noticeable increase from earlier polling conducted in January and fall 2025.

What does the poll say about the economy? Economic anxiety emerged as one of the biggest problems for the White House.

Nearly half of voters described the economy as “poor,” reflecting a sharp increase since January.

Only 28% of respondents said Trump was handling the cost of living well.

Consumer confidence, household debt levels and inflation concerns have reportedly worsened in recent weeks.

Even among Republicans, voters appeared divided over the economy, with many rating conditions as only “fair” or “poor.”

Are Republicans still backing Trump? Despite broader public criticism, Republican voters largely continue supporting Trump and the Iran war.

The poll found:

-70% of Republicans favored resuming military operations if talks with Iran fail

-73% believed the war would successfully eliminate Iran’s nuclear program

Trump’s strongest issue remains immigration, where his approval rating held relatively steady at 41%.

Still, the survey showed declining optimism even among Republican voters regarding the direction of the country and the economy.

What does this mean for the 2026 midterms? The poll indicates Democrats currently hold an early advantage heading into the 2026 congressional elections.

In a hypothetical midterm matchup:

-50% of registered voters said they would support Democratic candidates

-39% said they would back Republicans

Democrats also held an 18-point lead among independent voters.

Additionally, Democratic voters appeared more energized, with respondents more likely to say they were “almost certain” to vote.

Are Democrats benefiting politically? Although Democrats currently lead Republicans in the poll, the survey also showed dissatisfaction within the Democratic Party itself.

Only 26% of voters said they were satisfied with Democrats overall.

Around 44% of Democratic voters said they were unhappy with their own party.

The findings suggest that while Republicans face growing political risks tied to the Iran conflict and economic pressures, Democrats still face challenges improving their public image.

How was the poll conducted? The New York Times/Siena College survey interviewed 1,507 registered voters nationwide between May 11 and May 15, 2026.

The poll was conducted in English and Spanish using live telephone interviews.