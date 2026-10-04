Trump's latest announcement: $90 Medicare payments for 20 mn seniors ahead of midterm polls; eligibility, exclusions

US President Donald Trump has announced a one-time Medicare payment for millions of seniors, with the administration saying the money is intended to help cover Part B premiums as the US heads towards November's midterm elections.

Who is eligible for the Medicare payment? The payment will be $90 per eligible beneficiary and is being drawn from the Medicare Improvement Fund, according to the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The agency said the rebate will go to 20.8 million people enrolled in Original Medicare Part B who meet its eligibility conditions.

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Most eligible beneficiaries are expected to receive the money automatically. CMS said payments will generally arrive by direct deposit around 8 October, while people without direct deposit will receive a paper cheque later in October.

The rebate is not available to everyone enrolled in Medicare. CMS said eligible beneficiaries must be enrolled in Original Medicare Part B and living in United States. They must also not be receiving premium assistance through Medicaid and must not be paying an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, or IRMAA, on their Part B premiums.

People enrolled in Medicare Advantage are also excluded from the rebate. the payment is designed to offset the October B premium. CMS lists the standard Part B premium for 2026 at $202.90 a month.

Why is Trump announcing the payment now? Trump announced the initiative on Friday through Truth Social, describing it as a way to help seniors manage healthcare costs. The White House has framed the move as part of its broader effort to reduce expenses for Medicare beneficiaries.

The announcement has also drawn attention because it comes weeks before the November midterm elections. The Wall Street Journal described it as another financial promise from Trump ahead of the vote, alongside his separate proposal for $5,000 payments to adult Americans in Republicans retain control of Congress.

That proposal is distinct from the Medicare rebate and would require congressional action. The Journal reported that the broader payment plan could face significant legislative and economic hurdles.

The Medicare payments, by contrast, are being issued through the existing Medicare Improvement Fund. The White House and the CMS say the fund contains money intended for improvements for Medicare's fee-for-service programme.

The administration has also begun separate $500 refunds to people it says were overcharged for Affordable Care Act coverage. That programme is not connected to the Medicare rebate.

The latest payment therefore has a narrower scope than some of Trump's other proposals. It is targeted at a defined group of Medicare beneficiaries, does not apply to Medicare Advantage enrollees and is intended specifically to offset Part B premium costs.