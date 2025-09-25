Trump’s latest dig at Biden: No portrait, just autopen on White House ‘ Presidential Walk of Fame’ | Video

President Donald Trump recently added a Presidential Walk of Fame to the exterior of the White House, featuring portraits of each of the previous Presidents. However, instead of a headshot of Joe Biden, the Republican incumbent put up photo of an autopen signing the Democrat’s name, in a deliberate dig the former president.

Biden and his former aides have denied these claims, emphasizing the president's active role in governing. A Biden spokeswoman said she had no comment on the new portrait. Trump had earlier indicated that he intended to represent Biden with an autopen on the Presidential Walk of Fame.

The official White House account on X showed Trump viewing the portrait during a walk through the colonnade outside the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Trump often claimed that at end of his term in office, Biden was not really the one making decisions. Trump had previously alleged that Biden administration might have forged their boss’s signature by using the autopen and taken broad actions he wasn’t aware of.

The snub marks Trump’s latest effort to undermine a predecessor he frequently mocks — a pattern he continued on Tuesday before more than 100 world leaders at the UN General Assembly. Trump has consistently refused to accept his 2020 loss to Biden, instead baselessly attributing the result to voter fraud.

The addition of the Walk of Fame is the latest in a series of design changes he's made at the White House since resuming office. He's also added gold flourishes to the Oval Office walls, installed massive new flagpoles on both lawns, replaced the grass in the Rose Garden with patio stone and started construction on a massive new ballroom.