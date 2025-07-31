Trump’s ‘massive’ oil deal with Pakistan: A response to India-Russia friendship?

US President Donald Trump while announcing a trade deal with Pakistan said that the United States will help Islamabad develop its "massive oil reserves"—though it's unclear what reserves he was referring to. Trump also mused whether Pakistan could one day sell oil to India.

“We have just concluded a deal with the country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"We are in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead this partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling oil to India some day!” he added.

Did India-Russia ties drive Trump to cut ‘massive’ oil deal with Pakistan? The comment is hugely significant for India as it comes the day after Trump announced a 25% tariff on "friend" India, to be effective from August 1. "Plus an unspecified penalty" for its close bond with Russia.

Trump has often expressed his displeasure about India's energy and defence ties with Russia.

Again while announcing the new tarrif plans on Indian imports on Tuesday, he mentioned Russia, “…They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine — All things not Good!”

Later, in another post, he mentioned, “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”

Trump however, told reporters that two countries are still on the negotiation stage, “we'll see what happens ... You'll know by the end of this week”

Commenting on Trump's announcement, EX-US Assistant State Secretary and partner at the Asia Group, Nisha Biswal says, "These differences, divergences in the US-India relationship are longstanding. Historically, the United States has demonstrated a fair amount of understanding regarding India's legacy relationships and the accommodations for that. I think President Trump is probably less inclined to accommodate and adapt to those legacy relationships..."

Pakistan currently imports oil from the Middle East to meet its energy demands, but there are reports about vast offshore deposits that are largely unexplored due to a lack of technical expertise and funds. The country has been trying to lure in investments to tap into these reserves.

