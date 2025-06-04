Trump's new portrait revealed by White House; netizens say it ‘will hang in the Smithsonian one day’

This week, the White House released a new official portrait of President Trump, replacing the earlier January image that had drawn comparisons to a mugshot.

Advertisement

Shared on Monday via X, the updated photo shows Trump staring directly into the camera. His right eye is slightly squinted, and his lips form a firm, straight line. He is wearing a blue suit paired with one of his signature red ties, and an American flag pin adorns his left lapel. The background is dark and unadorned.

The White House stated, “NEW OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL PORTRAIT JUST DROPPED."

Advertisement

Netizens react One of the users remarked, “The portrait is great. But did we get the frame at dollar tree?” Another stated, “Looking crooked and criminal af.” A third commented, “That will hang in the Smithsonian one day.” “Looks like someone painted a haunted rotisserie chicken just moments before it asked to suspend the Constitution. I've seen less tension in a gas station Bigfoot drawing", “No one can get a picture on the nail on the first try”, “Looks like sh**” were some other reactions made.

Some said, “You look very Powerful Donald Trump. May the Force be with You!” “Looking good Boss.”

Trump’s initial official presidential portrait was released the day before his inauguration and remained the image on the official @POTUS X account until May 5, 2017. The National Portrait Gallery later commissioned a painted portrait, funded through donations from Trump’s Save America PAC. A new portrait marking his second term was unveiled on January 17, 2025. The most recent portrait was announced today, June 2.

Advertisement

The chief White House photographer Daniel Torok took both photographs, reports said.