Trump's new push for his ballroom at White House - ‘DronePort' to safeguard Washington from ‘death, destruction’

Weeks after United States District Judge Richard Leon ruled against Donald Trump's authority to build a ballroom at the White House, the US President has made another push to have his ballroom constructed. Donald Trump has now pitched the construction of a ‘DronePort’ above the White House ballroom which, he says, will safeguard the capital city for the years to come.

“The DronePort at the White House Ballroom will be, perhaps, the most sophisticated anywhere in the World! It will safeguard our Nation’s Capital, Washington, D.C., long into the future,” Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump also asserted that the district judge will be held accountable for “death and destruction” caused to the country if his ballroom isn't finished on time.

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“Judge Richard Leon should stop playing games with America’s Security! If anything happens, he will be held responsible for the Death and Destruction caused to our Country. He has already created enough problems by allowing “Top Secret” information to be released and exposed based on a ridiculous lawsuit started by a highly litigious woman (serial plaintiff!) whose “strolling,” in her opinion, will be disturbed by the new, desperately needed structure – In any event, a woman who has absolutely no STANDING!” he said.

“With the advent of highly sophisticated, and powerful, modern day weaponry, we can no longer defend Washington, D.C., with rifles and pistols, alone. This ridiculous lawsuit must be dismissed, IMMEDIATELY!” he concluded.

District Judge Richard Leon, who was appointed by former President George ​W Bush, ruled in April that Trump lacked legal authority to ‌build the ⁠ballroom without congressional approval. Leon issued an injunction that halted “above-ground construction of the planned ballroom,” but his order was quickly put on hold by an appeals court. Construction has continued.

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The push to have the ballroom built has intensified after a shooting outside the White House. Following the shooting, the US Justice Department again asked the federal judge to lift an injunction holding up progress on the ballroom project for for improved security.

The Justice Department, in a five-page court filing, said the incident underscores the critical need for "top level, state of the art security at the White House, including the ballroom," adding that it was vital for national security. It also asks for the lawsuit challenging the project to be dismissed.

The court filing stated: “This is a terrible, tremendously harmful case to the United States of America, and all it stands for!”