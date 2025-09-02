Trump’s Oval Office address sparks speculation: Will it be about his health, stepping down, or a Ukraine-Russia deal?

US President Donald Trump is set to make a surprise announcement from the Oval Office at 2 pm Eastern (7 pm UK time) on Tuesday (September 2), but the White House has offered no details on its content, fueling a storm of speculation about his health and political intentions.

Concerns escalated after photographs showed the President with a severely bruised right hand and swollen ankles, conditions the White House attributed in July to a “benign and common condition” called Chronic Venous Insufficiency.

Speculation over content With the official schedule only noting that “THE PRESIDENT makes an announcement,” theories abound about what Trump might say.

Health update – Many believe the statement could address mounting health concerns, particularly following reports of road closures near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, though these remain unverified.

Foreign policy – Others suggest the President could use the address to outline new steps in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, following his recent comments about possible trilateral talks with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Domestic security – Some speculate Trump may announce a deployment of the National Guard to Chicago to tackle crime, an idea he has floated in the past.

Resignation rumors – A small but persistent corner of social media believes the President could step down, citing his health and a recent remark by Vice President JD Vance that he was “ready to step in if a terrible tragedy occurred.”

Trump pushes back The President sought to tamp down rumors on Truth Social, writing: “Never felt better in my life. The media freaks out if Trump disappears for 24 hours.” He also posted photo of himself golfing with former NFL coach Jon Gruden over the weekend, though social media users said they did little to quell speculation.