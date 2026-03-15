Trump's personal number is up for sale, report says - and CEOs, crypto investors are paying to get it

In Donald Trump's Washington DC, the most coveted asset is not a government contract, a Cabinet appointment, or even a seat at a state dinner. It is a 10-digit number — one that, in the right hands, at the right moment, can move financial markets, reshape foreign policy, and generate front-page news within minutes, according to an investigation by The Atlantic.

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Trump's Phone Number Has Become Washington's Most Traded Commodity According to a detailed investigation by The Atlantic, the White House has received reports in recent weeks that Trump's personal mobile number has been quietly offered for sale to wealthy interests seeking direct access to the president. Two senior administration officials, speaking anonymously, confirmed the reports — and their alarm was barely concealed.

"It's honestly just wild," one official told The Atlantic. "I've heard of CEOs offering money for his number. I've heard of crypto bros offering cryptocurrency for it."

The second official was equally blunt: "It's out of control. It's like a wrecking ball."

From Closely Guarded Secret to Black-Market Commodity At the outset of Donald Trump's second term as US President, the number was tightly held — circulated only among a small circle of personal friends and a handful of trusted journalists who used it with discretion. That carefully managed exclusivity has since collapsed entirely, reports The Atlantic.

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So many people now ring Trump on his personal iPhone that his own advisers have given up trying to monitor the traffic. In meetings, Trump reportedly leaves his phone screen-up, allowing staff to watch notifications stack up in real time. "It is literally call after reporter call," one official told The Atlantic. "It is just boom, boom, boom."

Journalists Are Horse-Trading World Leaders' Numbers to Get Trump's The frenzy extends well beyond corporate boardrooms and crypto circles. Journalists, The Atlantic reports, have begun trading contact details of other world leaders — sometimes offering dozens of high-profile names at once — simply to obtain Trump's personal number in return.

The Atlantic itself acknowledged its own role in the phenomenon, noting that it first called Trump directly after he abruptly cancelled a scheduled interview, and has continued to do so at major news junctures - including after the United States launched military strikes against Iran.

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The going rate for a journalist-to-journalist swap, according to one person familiar with the arrangements cited by The Atlantic, is roughly a one-to-one trade for another major world leader's contact details.

A Phone That Moves Markets and Makes Policy on the Fly The consequences of this free-for-all have been tangible and, at times, financially significant. When Donald Trump told CBS News by phone that the war with Iran was "very complete, pretty much," oil prices and American stock markets moved dramatically — only for him to walk back the comment hours later at a press conference.

The Atlantic's investigation found that in the days following the first American strikes on Iran, Trump answered more than three dozen calls from journalists representing over a dozen outlets. His answers were frequently inconsistent. He told one outlet the conflict could end "in two or three days"; the following day, he told another outlet the timeline was “four or five weeks.”

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Senior White House officials, The Atlantic reports, are deeply frustrated by the pattern. "You are talking to someone on the fly, who is yip-yapping or chitchatting," one official said, noting that brief, off-the-cuff presidential remarks were being accorded nearly the same weight as formal Oval Office interviews.

West Wing Fears: Conspiracy Theories, Wasted Time, and Market Chaos Inside the West Wing, The Atlantic reports, anxiety about the uncontrolled access has crystallised around several specific fears: that a bad actor could feed Trump disinformation or a conspiracy theory during one of these calls, triggering a response that aides would be left to manage; that the president's time would be frittered away on trivial questions; and that off-the-cuff remarks would continue to roil financial markets without warning.

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In one exchange recounted by The Atlantic, a reporter asked Trump whether launching a large-scale air assault on Iran might earn him the Nobel Peace Prize. "I don't know," Trump replied. "I'm not interested in it."

White House Shows No Signs of Intervening Despite the chaos, Trump's inner circle has no plans to change his number or curtail the calls. The president, officials told The Atlantic, enjoys the dynamic. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly defended the situation in a statement: "President Trump is the most transparent and accessible president in history. The press can't get enough of Trump, and they know it."

For now, the number circulates — through newsrooms, boardrooms, and reportedly through back-channel sales — as Washington's most valuable, and most destabilising, open secret.

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About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.