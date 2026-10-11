Trump opens door to Russian oil. A Reagan-inspired bill could shut it: What is ‘Peace Through Strength Act'?

Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican, said on Saturday that he would introduce the “Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act” and bring it to the House floor through a discharge petition.

The name draws on the defence philosophy that shaped US policy towards the Soviet Union in the 1980s. The proposed legislation is aimed at President Donald Trump’s newly announced deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the White House has promoted as a way to ease fuel prices.

What Is the Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act? Fitzpatrick, who co-chairs the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, described the bill as bipartisan, although it was unclear on Saturday which Democrats would sponsor it. The legislation would block all purchases of Russian oil.

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“We will be introducing bipartisan legislation to block any and all purchases of Russian oil. It will be called the ‘Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act,’” Fitzpatrick wrote on social media.

He added on X: “It will be forced to the Floor via discharge and it will pass overwhelmingly.”

Representative Don Bacon, a retiring Nebraska Republican, said he would support the measure. “I’ve already agreed to be an original cosponsor,” Bacon wrote on social media. “Congress must make a stand.” Bacon also told Axios he had “already agreed” to sign the petition.

What Does Reagan’s ‘Peace Through Strength’ Doctrine Mean? “Peace through strength” is a Cold War foreign policy doctrine that holds that stability is best maintained through overwhelming military power, deterrence and military preparedness rather than appeasement or passive diplomacy. Reagan championed the approach during the 1980s, although its roots can be traced to classical realpolitik.

Its core principles included a substantial military buildup, the expansion and modernisation of the armed forces, and the development of strategic technologies. Reagan’s administration sharply increased defence spending, while the doctrine relied on the premise that superior US military capabilities would discourage Soviet aggression.

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Programmes such as the Strategic Defense Initiative, also known as “Star Wars”, sought to counter nuclear threats and shift the strategic balance of power.

The doctrine also treated military preparedness as leverage for diplomacy. Rather than viewing strength and negotiations as opposing approaches, the strategy sought to encourage Moscow to engage in arms control talks. The 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was one outcome of negotiations during Reagan’s presidency.

Reagan also presented the rivalry with the Soviet bloc as an ideological contest between freedom and totalitarianism, rather than simply a geopolitical struggle.

Supporters argue that the approach pressured an economically strained Soviet system, contained communist expansion and helped bring the Cold War to a peaceful end. Critics counter that an unconstrained arms race and proxy conflicts risked miscalculation, heightened tensions and brought the superpowers closer to a nuclear exchange.

Trump’s Russia Diesel Deal: How Much Oil Will Moscow Supply? Donald Trump announced the arrangement on Friday. Under its terms, Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to US and global markets, with further shipments to follow.

Putin said in a statement, according to Russian state media, that Moscow had confirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the US and the wider global market.

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Energy analysts have questioned whether the additional diesel would meaningfully lower prices. Trump has presented the deal as a way to reduce fuel costs, but the arrangement could also generate revenue for Russia as its war against Ukraine continues.

Why US Republicans and Democrats Are Criticising Trump’s Russia Oil Deal The arrangement has drawn objections from both parties. Representative Gabe Amo, a Rhode Island Democrat who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, questioned its logic on social media.

“After signing a law to ramp up sanctions on Russia, Trump is paying Putin for oil to deal with the high gas prices caused by his choice of war with Iran? That’s not punishing Putin, that’s profit,” Amo wrote, adding: “Make it make sense.”

The deal also intersects with existing US law.

In 2022, Congress passed legislation banning imports of Russian oil and authorising further sanctions. That measure contained an exception allowing the president to permit energy already purchased before its passage, or imports deemed to be in the national interest.

What Is a Discharge Petition? How Congress Can Force a House Vote A discharge petition allows lawmakers to bring legislation to a vote without the approval of House leadership. It requires 218 signatures, a majority of the chamber, and has increasingly been used to bypass Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican.

Fitzpatrick and Bacon have used the mechanism before. Earlier this year, they forced a House vote on Ukraine aid and Russia sanctions. The measure passed the House but stalled in the Senate.

Can Congress Block Trump’s Russian Oil Deal? Key Legislative Hurdles Time is short. The current Congress ends in January, and the House is not scheduled to vote again until after the 3 November midterm elections.

Any legislation that passes the House would still need Senate approval and could face a presidential veto.