Trump's reminder to American voters for next election as he signs bill to end shutdown: 'Do not forget...'

The US government shutdown, which left federal workers unpaid, stranded many travellers at airports and caused long lines at food banks, ended on Wednesday (local time) after President Donald Trump signed a funding bill. Trump attributed the situation to the Democrats and urged voters not to support the party in next year’s midterm elections.

“So I just want to tell the American people, you should not forget this. When we come up to midterms and other things, don’t forget what they’ve done to our country," Trump stated.

The bill was signed just hours after the House passed it with a mostly party-line vote of 222-209, coming after the Senate had approved the measure earlier on Monday. Prior to signing the bill, he mentioned, “Today we are sending a clear message that we will never give in to extortion.” He added, “It's an honor now to sign this incredible bill, and get our country working again.”

President Donald Trump displays the signed the funding bill to reopen the government, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo)

During the signing ceremony, the President said the shutdown had "inflicted massive harm" on public services and the lives of millions of Americans. He highlighted that more than 20,000 flights were "cancelled or delayed" because of the shutdown, one million government workers went without pay, and food stamp benefits were cut off for “millions and millions of Americans in need.”

Also Read | See how Donald Trump is creating his own police force

‘Government will now resume normal operations’ "With my signature, the federal government will now resume normal operations," Trump said, adding that his administration would keep working with Congress to "lower the cost of living, restore public safety, and make America affordable again for all Americans." The recently signed legislation, H.R. 5371, approved by both chambers of Congress and sent to the President, ends the more than six-week budget deadlock between the White House and congressional Democrats.

Also Read | Trump urges Israeli President to pardon Netanyahu amid bribery, fraud charges

Officially titled the Senate Amendment to H.R. 5371, the bill includes a clean continuing resolution (CR) funding most of the federal government through January 30, 2026, while providing full-year appropriations for key areas such as agriculture, rural development, the Food and Drug Administration, military construction, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Legislative Branch, according to the Executive Office of Management and Budget.

The statement noted that the bill guarantees the immediate resumption of government operations, timely payment for federal employees who had been working without pay, including air traffic controllers and restores funding for essential programs that had been interrupted.