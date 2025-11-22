Trump's reply sparks laughter after reporter asks Zohran Mamdani if he thinks POTUS is a fascist — Watch video

US President Donald Trump and New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Friday shared a light-hearted moment at the Oval Office in the White House after a reporter asked Democratic socialist if he thinks POTUS is fascist.

Mamdani and Trump held a very productive meeting and discussed various issues including housing affordability and the cost of groceries and utilities.

During the question-answer session after making a statement, when a reporter asked if he still thinks Trump is a despot, Mamdani said, "I think both President Trump and I, we are very clear about our positions and our views."

“And I’ve been called much worse than a despot, so it’s not that insulting,” replied Trump, sparking laughter.

Later, one of the journalists asked the mayor-elect about his prior reference to Trump as a 'fascist.

Mamdani started to respond about how he and the president have different viewpoints. However, Trump was quick to interrupt.

The light-hearted moment sparked laughter among those present in the Oval Office.

“That’s OK. You can just say yes. OK?” Trump said. “It’s easier. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind,” said Trump even before the mayor-elect could fully answer the question.

Quote tweeting the video, Vice President JD Vance said, “POTUS has a lot of good moments but this is an all-timer.”

Throughout the address and press meeting, Trump and Mamdani, who targeted each other, appeared friendly. The president also brushed aside Mamdani's criticisms of him.

The US President said that he was surprised by their ‘great’ meeting, and said that he thinks Mamdani is going to surprise some conservative people, actually.

Stating that they had a great and very productive meeting, Trump said, "We have one thing in common. We want this city of ours (New York) that we love to do very well…We’re going to be helping him, to make everybody’s dream come true, having a strong and very safe New York,” said Trump.