As US President-elect Donald Trump prepares for a return to the White House, his second term promises to bring sweeping changes to many critical aspects of American life, with significant implications not just for the U.S., but for global affairs as well. From reproductive rights to immigration policy, LGBTQ+ protections, environmental standards, and gun laws, the direction of the country stands to be reshaped dramatically under his leadership.

Abortion rights under threat One of the most significant issues at stake is abortion access. With the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, several states have already passed near-total abortion bans. Under a second Trump administration, there are concerns that federal restrictions could be imposed nationwide. While Trump’s position on a national abortion ban remains unclear, his administration could use existing laws to enforce a de facto national ban. Additionally, Trump could push for weakening key laws like the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), which currently protects emergency abortion access.

Mass deportations and immigration crackdown Trump has promised to restore and expand his controversial immigration policies, with a focus on mass deportations. The GOP's Project 2025 outlines plans to execute the "largest deportation operation in U.S. history". This could include the use of U.S. troops for border enforcement and invoking wartime powers for immigration control. While details remain unclear, it is feared that these policies could lead to widespread family separations and other hardships for immigrants.

Rollback of LGBTQ+ rights Trump’s first term saw the ban of transgender individuals from serving in the military, and a second term is expected to bring even more aggressive actions against the LGBTQ+ community. His administration could push for the end of gender-affirming care and federal non-discrimination policies protecting LGBTQ+ individuals. There could be proposals to limit the legal recognition of trans people and promote "heterosexual, intact marriage" as a policy stance. Marriage equality, which Trump previously questioned, could be under threat if he gains the power to appoint more conservative justices to the Supreme Court.

Environmental setbacks Trump’s stance on climate change remains a major concern for environmental advocates. In his first term, he withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accords, and he is expected to undermine further efforts to address the climate crisis in a second term. With plans to expand fossil fuel industries and roll back regulations aimed at reducing emissions, Trump’s environmental policies could stall progress in the fight against climate change. Continued emissions growth may accelerate global warming, particularly as Trump has dismissed climate change as a “hoax" and promoted “drill, baby, drill" policies.

Gun control laws threatened There could be a rollback of the progress made under President Joe Biden, particularly the first major federal gun-safety law in nearly three decades. Trump's second term could undo several of Biden's efforts, including expanding background checks and other protections designed to curb gun violence. This could lead to a new wave of unchecked gun violence across the nation.