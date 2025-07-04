Trump sparks backlash with ‘Shylock’ remarks, denies knowing it's 'antisemitic' amid bonhomie with Netanyahu

During a July 3rd speech in Iowa celebrating his new tax bill, President Trump described some bankers as "shylocks and bad people" while discussing farm loans.

The term refers to a greedy Jewish moneylender in Shakespeare's play and is widely considered an antisemitic slur. Jewish leaders immediately condemned the remark, with the Anti-Defamation League calling it "extremely offensive and dangerous."

Trump made the comment at an event kicking off America's 250th birthday celebrations before hundreds of supporters holding "Make Agriculture Great Again" signs.

Trump denies knowing the term's offensive meaning When questioned afterward, Trump claimed he "never heard" the word was considered antisemitic, insisting he only meant "somebody that's a moneylender at high rates."

This response drew further criticism, especially since former Vice President Joe Biden had apologized for using the same term in 2014.

Jewish Council leader Amy Spitalnick noted Trump has "normalized antisemitic tropes" for years, pointing to his past praise of Hitler's "good things" and claims that Jewish Democrats show “disloyalty.”

Contradiction in antisemitism stance The controversy highlights a contradiction in Trump's actions. While his administration created an antisemitism task force and screened immigrants' social media for anti-Jewish posts, he repeatedly used stereotypes.

The White House hasn't apologized, unlike Biden's quick regret in 2014. This incident occurred just hours after Trump hosted an Israeli hostage at the White House and before a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In his defense, when asked by reporters after his speech about the antisemitic connotations of the term, Trump responded, saying, “I’ve never heard it that way.”