Trump’s signature to be added to US Dollars in first for a sitting president; Bessent hails ‘no more powerful way to…’

President Donald Trump’s signature will be added to US dollar bills later this year, marking the first time a sitting president’s name will appear on the nation’s currency. The Treasury Department said the move is intended to commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary, a milestone that officials argue warrants a symbolic departure from longstanding practice.

It is not clear whether Donald Trump’s signature will appear on all US Dollar bills.

Also Read | Trump orders DHS to ‘immediately’ pay TSA officers amid shutdown

Notably, in his first term, Trump had his signature added to millions of economic stimulus checks that were mailed to Americans during the pandemic.

Since retaking the White House last year, Trump has pushed for the minting of a one-dollar coin featuring his face along with the creation of a commemorative, 24-karat gold coin bearing his image.

Trump also had his name added to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington and his administration has pushed for Washington’s Dulles Airport to be renamed after him.

The addition of Trump’s signature to US Dollars is the latest example of the president emblazoning national institutions with his personal brand as he looks to permanently imprint his legacy in American society.

US Dollar's Historic Break from Currency Tradition For more than a century, US banknotes have carried the signatures of the Treasury secretary and the US treasurer. Under the new arrangement, Trump’s signature will replace that of the treasurer and appear alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, signalling a notable institutional shift.

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial,” Bessent said in a statement.

Also Read | Trump delays strikes on Iranian power plants by 10 days

The Treasury has not clarified whether the change will apply to all denominations, nor how long the revised design will remain in circulation.

Brandon Beach, Trump’s treasurer, expressed support for the president’s signature replacing his on the greenback.

“The president’s mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival is undeniable,” Beach said in a statement. “Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.”

Legal Authority and Historical Context The authority to determine currency design rests with the US Treasury secretary, a practice dating back to legislation signed by Abraham Lincoln in 1861. Since 1914, both the Treasury secretary and the US treasurer have signed banknotes, a convention that has remained largely unchanged.

Experts suggest the inclusion of a sitting president’s signature is highly unusual, though not necessarily unlawful. Former Bureau of Engraving and Printing director Larry Felix described the decision of adding Trump's signature to US Dollar bills to New York Times as an “unusual” departure from precedent, noting that such notes could become valuable to collectors in future.

“It may have the potential to become a numismatic rarity,” Felix said.

Political and Economic Debate Emerges The announcement is already prompting debate among policymakers and economists. Some critics question the broader national interest served by the change, particularly as the use of physical currency declines.

“Why is this in the national interest?” asked Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a Republican economist and former adviser to President George W. Bush. “This may be the ultimate act of futility.”

Others argue that the move risks politicising a traditionally neutral national symbol, potentially setting a precedent for future administrations.