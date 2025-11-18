Trump's son Eric accuses New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani of ‘hating' Indian population — Video

US President Donald Trump's son Eric on Monday stepped-up his attack on New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and accused him of ‘hating' the Indian population.

Advertisement

Eric made the comment while speaking to Fox News.

“There is no place in the world that can compete against New York City. No one can compete yet. Then you have a socialist, a communist, whatever you label him — who wants to nationalise grocery stores and wants to arrest Netanyahu. He hates the Jewish people, hates the Indian population,” said Eric.

The American Bitcoin's co-founder and chief strategy officer stated that Mamdani should instead focus on safe streets, clean streets, reasonable taxes, adding, “The city could thrive without government intervention.”

Mamdani, a 34-year-old avowed democratic socialist, won the election defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa — becoming city's first Muslim mayor and first person of South Asian descent to lead the city.

Advertisement

The Ugandan-born son of filmmaker Mira Nair and professor Mahmood Mamdani, will be sworn in as the 111th mayor of New York on January 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, Mamdani hopes to meet with Trump to find ways to work together on the central focus of his winning campaign — affordability.

At an appearance at a food pantry in the Bronx, the Democrat confirmed that his team had reached out to the White House to set up a possible sit-down.

On Sunday night, Trump, who has constantly slammed Mamdani, told reporters that he planned meet with the mayor-elect, saying “we'll work something out”.

After winning election, Mamdani stated that he will work every day to honour the trust that he holds and was looking forward to Donald Trump or anyone about things that could benefit the people of the city.

Advertisement

Challenges for Mamdani Among the key challenge, one of the toughest thing for the mayor-elect will be maintaining a relationship with the White House and delivering what he promised on affordability.

From calling him ‘communist lunatic’ to threatening to withhold funding, President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed Mamdani.