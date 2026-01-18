Trump's tariffs over Greenland faces roadblock? Senate Democrats to mount legal challenge, says Chuck Schumer

The Democratic pushback against Trump's announcement of tariffs against eight European nations was announced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who accused the US President of piling misery on the American economy.

Written By Shiladitya Ray
Updated18 Jan 2026, 10:41 AM IST
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

Donald Trump's additional tariffs on European allies over the Greenland issue is set to see a pushback in the Senate, with Democrats moving to block the new measure.

The Democratic pushback against Trump's announcement of tariffs against eight European nations was announced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who accused the US President of piling misery on the American economy.

"“Donald Trump’s foolhardy tariffs have already driven up prices and damaged our economy and now he is only making things worse," Schumer was quoted as saying by The Hill.

"It is incredible that he wants to double down on the stupidity by imposing tariffs on our closest allies for his quixotic quest to takeover Greenland," the veteran Democratic leader added.

Schumer went on to specify that Senate Democrats would block the move legally, saying that lawmakers would "introduce legislation to block these tariffs before they do further damage to the American economy and our allies in Europe".

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Donald Trump
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump's tariffs over Greenland faces roadblock? Senate Democrats to mount legal challenge, says Chuck Schumer
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.