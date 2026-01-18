Trump's tariffs over Greenland faces roadblock? Senate Democrats to mount legal challenge, says Chuck Schumer

Donald Trump's additional tariffs on European allies over the Greenland issue is set to see a pushback in the Senate, with Democrats moving to block the new measure.

The Democratic pushback against Trump's announcement of tariffs against eight European nations was announced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who accused the US President of piling misery on the American economy.

"“Donald Trump’s foolhardy tariffs have already driven up prices and damaged our economy and now he is only making things worse," Schumer was quoted as saying by The Hill.

Advertisement

"It is incredible that he wants to double down on the stupidity by imposing tariffs on our closest allies for his quixotic quest to takeover Greenland," the veteran Democratic leader added.

Schumer went on to specify that Senate Democrats would block the move legally, saying that lawmakers would "introduce legislation to block these tariffs before they do further damage to the American economy and our allies in Europe".