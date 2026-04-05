Trump’s ticking clock: New deadline for Iran as threat of devastating strikes looms over Hormuz blockade

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (April 5) appeared to extend his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 24 hours, setting a new cutoff time.

“Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” Trump

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The revised timeline gives Iran an additional window to reach a deal or face potential US strikes on critical infrastructure.

Threat of devastating infrastructure attacks Trump reiterated his warning that failure to comply would result in large-scale destruction.

“We are in a position that's very strong, and that country will take 20 years to rebuild, if they're lucky,” he reportedly told The Wall Street Journal.

“And if they don't do something by Tuesday evening, they won't have any power plants and they won't have any bridges standing.”

Hormuz crisis at the center The Strait of Hormuz — a key global oil and gas shipping route — has been effectively blocked by Iran since the start of the US-Israel bombing campaign on February 28.

The disruption has heightened global energy concerns and intensified geopolitical tensions.

“Good chance” of deal, but stark warning remains In an interview with Fox News, Trump struck a more optimistic tone on diplomacy.

“I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now,” he said.

However, he paired that optimism with a renewed threat:

“If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil.”

“Deep negotiations” underway Trump also told Axios that the US is engaged in “deep negotiations” with Iran ahead of the deadline.

“There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there,” he said.

When asked about civilian risks, Trump added: “They are living in fear. They are afraid we are gonna leave in the middle of the war, but we are not going to leave.”

“Very little off-limits” if talks fail

Claim of arming Iranian protesters Trump also made a controversial claim about US involvement in Iran’s internal unrest.

“We sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them… And I think the Kurds took the guns,” he reportedly told Fox News.

There has been no independent confirmation of this claim.

Protests and crackdown Anti-government protests in Iran, initially triggered by economic grievances, escalated into wider unrest and were met with a harsh crackdown.

Casualty figures remain disputed, with no official confirmation from Iranian authorities.

High-stakes diplomacy vs escalation With the extended deadline approaching, the situation remains highly volatile.