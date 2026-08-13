Trump’s top women officials — Noem, Bondi, Gabbard, Chavez-DeRemer, Leavitt — depart. Controversies and reasons

President Donald Trump’s second administration has seen a change in leadership among senior women officials. By mid-2026, four women had left Trump’s Cabinet through firing or resignation, with men replacing them.

The departures have ranged from political disagreements and leadership controversies to investigations and personal reasons. The latest high-profile exit is White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is set to leave at the end of August.

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Four prominent women who held Cabinet-level or senior national security positions — Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi, Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Tulsi Gabbard — have departed the administration, with each exit occurring against a different backdrop of political controversy, investigations or policy disagreements.

The departures have also resulted in a notable pattern: the positions vacated by these women were subsequently filled by male successors.

Kristi Noem — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was fired by Trump on March 5, 2026, ending her tenure as secretary of Homeland Security.

Noem had been one of the administration's most visible personalities on immigration and its aggressive mass-deportation agenda. Her tenure came under intense scrutiny over immigration enforcement operations, including high-profile incidents involving civilian casualties.

Following her departure, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin was chosen to succeed Noem at the Department of Homeland Security.

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Pam Bondi — Attorney General Attorney General Pam Bondi was ousted by Trump in early April 2026, bringing an abrupt end to her tenure at the Justice Department.

One of the major controversies surrounding Bondi involved the department's handling and release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The issue generated criticism from Democrats as well as sections of Trump's political base and became a major source of pressure on the attorney general.

Bondi was replaced by Todd Blanche, who took over as attorney general.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer — Labor Secretary Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned on April 20, 2026.

Her departure came amid an internal Department of Labor investigation into allegations of fraud, misconduct and abuse of power.

After Chavez-DeRemer's exit, Keith E. Sonderling became acting secretary of Labor.

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Tulsi Gabbard — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that she would leave her post as director of national intelligence effective June 30, 2026.

Her tenure was marked by criticism over allegations that she was politicising the intelligence community. Disagreements were also reportedly linked to Iran policy and the declassification of sensitive intelligence material.

Gabbard's departure was followed by the appointment of Jay Clayton as her successor.

Karoline Leavitt — leaving White House role The latest departure is White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who Trump said will step down at the end of August 2026. Leavitt cited her desire to spend more time with her young children after returning from maternity leave. Trump said she would remain a top outside adviser and influential Republican voice ahead of the midterm elections.

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Unlike several earlier departures, Leavitt's exit has not been linked to a firing, scandal or internal dispute. It represents a personal decision to leave one of the administration's most demanding public-facing positions.