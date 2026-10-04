Trump’s Truth Social owed RightForge $1.6 million. 4 years after shutting down, it’s back with a new owner

Four years after shutting down following a dispute over alleged unpaid bills linked to Donald Trump's Truth Social, RightForge announced it is making a comeback under new ownership.

In 2022, RightForge claimed Truth Social owed it about $1.6 million, according to Fox Business.

John Freeman, a Springfield, Missouri native, said he acquired the RightForge Technologies business name in May 2026 and has relaunched the network using his own data-centre infrastructure and cloud network. Freeman said he sent 16 letters to former RightForge CEO Martin Avila over four years, informing him of his intention to revive the company under new ownership, as per a statement. He said none received a response.

Freeman subsequently proceeded with the relaunch, bringing back the RightForge name as a cloud hosting and internet infrastructure business.

“CEO John Freeman sent numerous letters to the former CEO of RightForge Martín Avila. After 4 years John sent 16 letters notifying his intentions of relaunching the network under his ownership. NO RESPONSE. After 4 years he received no response,” according to a statement.

Why did RightForge shut down? RightForge's earlier operations became closely associated with Truth Social, the social-media platform launched by Trump's media venture. The company provided infrastructure for the platform as it prepared for its 2022 launch.

Three sources cited by the outlet said payments had stopped roughly a month after Truth Social launched. RightForge had reportedly threatened legal action over the outstanding amount.

The dispute came as Truth Social was dealing with the technical and operational challenges surrounding its launch. The platform had attracted significant attention before going live, with Reuters reporting in February 2022 that users encountered registration problems and were placed on a waitlist because of heavy demand.

Also Read | Trump weighs diesel export ban; Macron rallies G7 leaders over energy prices

RightForge subsequently shut down, ending its first run as an internet infrastructure provider.

What does the new RightForge offer? The relaunched company is positioning itself as an alternative to major cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

Its stated services include cloud hosting, dedicated servers, virtual machines and assistance with moving existing websites and applications onto its infrastructure. The company says its network is supported by data centres in Dallas, Texas.

RightForge is again marketing itself around free speech and independent media, targeting organisations that want greater control over their online infrastructure.

RightForge's new focus The company says its infrastructure now supports Freebook, a social-networking platform, as part of its renewed push into alternative online platforms.

The relaunch comes with RightForge attempting to revive the business on infrastructure controlled by its new owner rather than relying on the arrangements that defined its earlier operations.