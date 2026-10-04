Trump’s Truth Social owed RightForge $1.6 million. 4 years after shutting down, it’s back with a new owner

Four years after shutting down following a dispute over alleged unpaid bills linked to Donald Trump's Truth Social, RightForge announced it is making a comeback under new ownership.

In 2022, RightForge claimed Truth Social owed it about $1.6 million, according to Fox Business.

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John Freeman, a Springfield, Missouri native, said he acquired the RightForge Technologies business name in May 2026 and has relaunched the network using his own data-centre infrastructure and cloud network. Freeman said he sent 16 letters to former RightForge CEO Martin Avila over four years, informing him of his intention to revive the company under new ownership, as per a statement. He said none received a response.

Freeman subsequently proceeded with the relaunch, bringing back the RightForge name as a cloud hosting and internet infrastructure business.

“CEO John Freeman sent numerous letters to the former CEO of RightForge Martín Avila. After 4 years John sent 16 letters notifying his intentions of relaunching the network under his ownership. NO RESPONSE. After 4 years he received no response,” according to a statement.

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Why did RightForge shut down? RightForge's earlier operations became closely associated with Truth Social, the social-media platform launched by Trump's media venture. The company provided infrastructure for the platform as it prepared for its 2022 launch.

Three sources cited by the outlet said payments had stopped roughly a month after Truth Social launched. RightForge had reportedly threatened legal action over the outstanding amount.

The dispute came as Truth Social was dealing with the technical and operational challenges surrounding its launch. The platform had attracted significant attention before going live, with Reuters reporting in February 2022 that users encountered registration problems and were placed on a waitlist because of heavy demand.

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RightForge subsequently shut down, ending its first run as an internet infrastructure provider.

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What does the new RightForge offer? The relaunched company is positioning itself as an alternative to major cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

Its stated services include cloud hosting, dedicated servers, virtual machines and assistance with moving existing websites and applications onto its infrastructure. The company says its network is supported by data centres in Dallas, Texas.

RightForge is again marketing itself around free speech and independent media, targeting organisations that want greater control over their online infrastructure.

RightForge's new focus The company says its infrastructure now supports Freebook, a social-networking platform, as part of its renewed push into alternative online platforms.

The relaunch comes with RightForge attempting to revive the business on infrastructure controlled by its new owner rather than relying on the arrangements that defined its earlier operations.

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The original RightForge's connection to Truth Social began before the platform's 2022 launch, when the company was selected to provide hosting and infrastructure services.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X