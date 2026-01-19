Trump's unsettling message to Norway, NATO over Nobel snub, says no ‘obligation to think purely of peace’ | Report

A new report claimed on Monday that US President Donald Trump wrote an unsettling letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, saying that "I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace" since the "country [Norway] decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars Plus."

Livemint could not verify the authenticity of the letter.

The letter was reportedly forwarded by the National Security Council staff to multiple European ambassadors in Washington. A News Hours reporter took to X to inform that he had obtained the text of the letter from "multiple officials." Several other media outlets, such as RT News and PBS news also reported about Trump's letter.

What Trump's letter to Norwegian PM stated? As per News Hours reporter's post on X and a copy of the letter shared by RT news , Trump's letter to Jonas linked the former's claims on Greenland to not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The purported letter stated: “Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents; it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also," The letter read.

In a message to NATO, the letter added, "I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT.”

'It is time' — Trump tells Greenland Earlier in a post on TRUTH social media, Trump wrote, “NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’"

“Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!,” Trump wrote.

Last week, President Trump was also asked if he would pull out of NATO if it didn't help him acquire Greenland. According to AFP, Trump appeared to question his country's core role in NATO over Greenland, while adding that Washington was "talking to" the military alliance about the issue.

He had warned: "We're going to see. NATO has been dealing with us on Greenland; we need Greenland for national security very badly."